Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

Gustaf Kilander
·5 min read
Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker have been arrested after their son Navin, 8, was found dead weighing just 30 pounds (Peoria Police Department)
Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker have been arrested after their son Navin, 8, was found dead weighing just 30 pounds (Peoria Police Department)

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds.

Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison.

Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”.

In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this investigation”.

Following interviews with the parents, they were “arrested for Endangering the Life or Health of a Child that resulted in the child’s death,” police said.

“On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the Peoria County Coroner ruled the preliminary cause of death was due to physical abuse and neglect,” the department added.

Records show that the Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) was involved with the family until the day Navin died, WCBU reported.

Navin’s paternal grandmother obtained legal custody of the eight-year-old and his 12-year-old sibling in April 2017. But both children were most recently living with their parents. DFCS was helping them get temporary guardianship in February and March.

Police reports state that Navin was “extremely malnourished with a skeletal appearance”. He had several bruises, scrapes, abrasions, and scars on his body. Both of his wrists also appeared to suffer from ligature injuries.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood ruled the death a homicide and said it was one of the worse instances of abuse he had ever seen.

Prosecutor Dave Kenny said at a Thursday bond hearing that the abuse appeared to have been ongoing and that the last time Navin appeared to be at least somewhat healthy was in October.

Navin was put in state care in December 2013 after being born with narcotics in his system. Records show that DCFS knew of Jones before the children were born. She gave birth in 2006 to a child who died after three months. Walker wasn’t the father. DCFS found the death to be “indicated due to the circumstances surrounding evidence of unsafe sleep” – meaning that credible evidence suggested that abuse had occurred.

Navin’s older sibling, of whom Walker is the father, was born prematurely in January 2010. A court granted the custody of this child to DCFS because of “noted concerns of prior child death” and because Jones “may be living with individuals who were found unfit”.

The custody was returned to the parents in January 2012. When Navin was born in December 2013, both were transferred to state care, where they remained until their paternal grandmother received custody in 2017.

The grandmother, who is unnamed in DCFS records, left the children with their parents between 10 July and 1 August of last year to travel to Florida for a “family emergency”. When she returned, the parents “refused to return” the children. The grandmother called both the Peoria Police Department and the DCFS hotline to report the circumstances.

A Peoria police report from 17 August states that the grandmother said she was “done dealing with this and was just going to go back to court and have the children put in foster care”.

But on 19 August, she filed a report with a police department in Washington state, trying to get the children back and requested a “complete welfare check”.

DCFS records state that they tried several times to find the children between August and October. Walker told Child Protective Services (CPS) on 24 August that he was away from home and that he “had no plans of returning to Illinois ... [or] turning the children over to DCFS”.

On 14 October, he told DCFS that the family had moved to Florida and wasn’t going back to Illinois.

On 14 February of this year, an anonymous caller to the DCFS hotline alleged that Navin and his sibling were in Peoria, didn’t attend school and that they were “often dirty”.

The caller also said that the older sibling went to work with Walker every day, that Navin’s eyes were “black and blue”, that he was in trouble for “getting up in the middle of the night and eating chicken that Stephanie had cooked for their dogs”.

The caller added that Walker “talks down” to the older sibling and “calls him names”, and that Jones would lock Navin in the basement when she “wants to take a nap or doesn’t want to deal with him”.

During a CPS visit on 22 February, both children “denied anyone was hurting them” and “that anyone locks up or hurts” them. CPS said Navin seemed “sickly”, and that he was thin and small. While he didn’t have black eyes, he did have “pick marks” on his hands, WCBU reported.

Jones claimed that Navin “eats all the time but does not gain weight”. The investigator said she would aid the parents in getting “short-term guardianship” of the children, “to remove any barriers” to medical care. Both children were assessed as safe.

A Lutheran Social Services of Illinois caseworker told CPS on 23 February that they had talked with Jones about concerns that Navin was playing with faeces. The next day, CPS told Peoria Police Department that both parents “denied any abuse” following allegations of human trafficking.

The grandmother signed paperwork to grant short term guardianship to the parents on 14 March and again on 29 March – the day Navin died.

According to the police, Navin had ligature marks, bedsores, and his bedroom contained piles of sheets soaked in urine. When he arrived at the hospital, he weighed 38 pounds and had a body temperature of 72 degrees (22.2C).

The arraignment for Walker and Jones is set for 28 April in Peoria County court. While initially represented by a public defender, Walker has indicated he aims to hire a defence lawyer.

Funeral services for Navin were set to take place on Tuesday at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton with burial in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, according to his obituary in the Journal Star.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Tulsa judge lays out intricacies of death penalty trials

    A former Tulsa County criminal docket judge who himself had two death penalty cases before him during his tenure on the bench explained to FOX23 News the intricacies and complex nature of a death penalty case.

  • Funeral services for Peoria 8-year-old Navin Jones set for Tuesday

    Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for a scholarship fund in Navin’s memory.

  • Outer Banks will soon open 2nd bridge to skirt flooded route

    People will be able to walk, bike and run across the 2.4-mile (3.8-kilometer) Rodanthe Bridge on Saturday ahead of its opening, The News & Observer reports. The $154 million bridge will take North Carolina Highway 12 over Pamlico Sound, bypassing the south end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and part of the road that’s often washed over by the ocean during storms.

  • Here Are the Top Inflatable Pools for Adults That’ll Leave All the Neighborhood Kids Jealous

    Ready to play all day?

  • Study: Transplants in China performed before proving donor brain death

    Dozens of Chinese medical journal articles published between 1980 and 2015, when the Chinese government said it would stop procuring organs from executed prisoners, describe doctors in China performing organ transplants without following standard procedures for establishing brain death, according to new research published in a top U.S. medical journal.Why it matters: "This shows, in the words of the physicians themselves, that they prioritized organ procurement over adhering to the most basic me

  • US jury begins deliberations at trial involving 1MBD scandal

    A jury began deliberations Tuesday at a U.S. trial stemming from an audacious scheme involving former Goldman Sachs bankers to ransack a Malaysian state investment fund known as 1MBD. The jurors went to work after receiving lengthy instructions from U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie at a two-month trial in federal court in Brooklyn. Prosecutors allege former banker Roger Ng helped loot 1MDB by raising $6.5 billion for the fund through bond sales, then diverting $4.5 billion of it to himself and corrupt associates through bribes and kickbacks.

  • Motorcyclist killed in crash in Greenville County, coroner says

    A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

  • With Obama's help, Biden announces proposed fix to ACA's 'family glitch'

    President Joe Biden announced a fix to Obamacare's "family glitch," to make more dependents eligible for the ACA premium subsidies.

  • Mom arrested after boy, 8, found dead of apparent strangulation

    Oliver Hitchcock died two days after being found unresponsive at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls

  • 10 awesome outdoor toys for kids to play with this spring

    Shop outdoor toys for kids this spring from brands like Little Tikes, Step2, and Melissa & Doug at Amazon and Walmart.

  • Woman's death in Pelzer ruled homicide, Greenville County investigators say

    A woman was found fatally shot in Pelzer on Saturday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

  • China sends military, doctors for mass testing in Shanghai

    STORY: Some residents woke up before dawn for white-suited healthcare workers to swab their throats as part of nucleic acid testing at their housing compounds, many queuing up in their pyjamas and standing the required two metres apart.The People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday (April 3) dispatched more than 2,000 medical personnel from across the army, navy and joint logistics support forces to Shanghai, an armed forces newspaper reported. So far 38,000 healthcare workers from provinces such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and the capital Beijing have been dispatched to Shanghai, according to state media, which showed them arriving, suitcase-laden and masked up, by high-speed rail and aircraft.It is China's largest public health response since it tackled the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus was first discovered in late 2019. The State Council said the PLA dispatched more than 4,000 medical personnel to the province of Hubei, where Wuhan is, at that time.

  • Khloé Kardashian Denies That She Has Butt Implants: 'You Guys Just Want to Believe Anything'

    Khloé Kardashian is laughing off a fan theory that she has butt implants

  • Ukrainian mother writes name and phone number on young daughter’s back in case they’re separated in war

    ‘Why didn’t I tattoo with this information to her’, the mother said

  • Neighbors react to murder of two sisters in Collinsville’s horseradish country

    The suspect had been renovating his house and building a dirt four-wheeler track for his daughter.

  • Dog found shot in face in kennel in Palm Coast

    A 25-year-old Palm Coast man was arrested Monday afternoon after his dog was found shot in the face in a kennel, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Trial testimony: Vatican wanted to pay off London broker

    The former head of the Vatican’s financial watchdog testified Tuesday that the agency launched an intelligence investigation into a suspicious London real estate deal after it learned about it but had no power to stop the Vatican secretariat of state from concluding it. The testimony by defendant Rene Bruelhart in the Vatican’s big fraud and extortion trial again put the spotlight on Pope Francis and the No. 2 in the secretariat of state, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, who Bruelhart said made clear the deal had to be concluded “under any circumstances.” The Vatican’s payment of 15 million euros to Italian broker Gianluigi Torzi to get full ownership of the building is at the heart of the trial into the London property, which has grown to include other financial charges.

  • Cause Of Death Released For Model and Architect Friend, Whose Bodies Were Dumped Near LA-Area Hospitals

    A coroner’s report has revealed that both a model and her architect friend, whose bodies were dumped outside separate hospitals in the Los Angeles area in November, were murdered. Christy Giles, 24, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, both died of “multiple drug intoxication,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner state on their website. They have ruled both of their deaths homicides. Giles, a model, had a fatal mix of drugs in her system when she died, including cocaine, fentanyl a

  • McConnell memo outlines case for Republicans to vote against Judge Jackson’s 'elevation to the Supreme Court'

    EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's team is circulating a memo on Capitol Hill outlining three main reasons why Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson should not be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week in the Senate.

  • House of Maxwell, review: yet another Maxwell and Epstein documentary – and the revelations are few

    Truly, the world does not need another documentary about Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Who knows why the BBC waited this long to deliver one, when Sky produced a good programme last summer (Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow) and ITV broadcast a lacklustre version in January (Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile). But here was the three-part House of Maxwell (BBC Two), which had little new to say.