Parents arrested months after 7-year-old found dead in washing machine, Texas cops say

The parents of a 7-year-old boy found dead inside a top-loading washing machine in July have now been arrested, Texas cops say.

Jemaine Thomas, 42, was charged with capital murder following the July 28 death of Troy Khoeler, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jemaine Thomas’ wife, 35-year-old Tiffany Thomas, was charged with injury to a child by omission.

Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas were the adoptive parents of Troy, KTRK reported. Troy was a foster child who was adopted in 2019, officials said in a July news briefing streamed by KHOU.

Troy was reported missing from his Spring home around 5:20 a.m. on July 28, Lt. Robert Minchew said. Investigators at the time did a brief interview with the parents and conducted a search of the home.

Troy was found in the top-loading washing machine in his home’s garage at about 7:20 a.m, Minchew said. The parents were initially detained, but charges were not filed until Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Missing 7-year-old boy found dead in garage washing machine, Texas authorities say

Gonzalez said there was an “extensive investigation” in the case. An autopsy revealed Troy “suffered new and previous injuries,” which led investigators to rule his death a homicide, according to the sheriff.

The medical examiner determined Troy had been “beaten, suffocated and possibly drowned,” KTRK reported. Blood was found in several areas of the home, including on the washing machine, according to KPRC.

Jemaine Thomas’ bond was set at $2 million and Tiffany Thomas’ bond was $150,000, jail records show. They remain in the Harris County Jail as of Wednesday.

Spring is about 25 miles north of Houston.

