Parents ask board why school didn't immediately notify public about teacher's sex charges

Parents questioned the Southern York County School District board Thursday night on the case of a former teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student.

During the public comment portion of the school board meeting, several attendees spoke out on their concerns regarding the delay in notifying parents on the charges facing former teacher Emily Lehneis, 30, of Hanover.

Southern Regional Police did not issue a news release when Lehneis was charged.

“There was a strongly missed opportunity to be open with the community,” said Joe Wilson, of Shrewsbury Township, among others who questioned the delay.

Board President Robert Schefter, who stressed his comments were from him personally and not intended to represent the whole board, responded to the parents.

“It is an extremely fine line as to what gets divulged to the public and when, when you’re in this situation and you have a pending criminal investigation,” Schefter said.

In a screen capture from the Southern York School District's YouTube channel, Board President Robert Schefter responds to attendees during the school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Previously reported: Former Southern York teacher pleads guilty to having sexual contact with a student

Schefter emphasized that the day that the allegations were brought to their attention, in January, Lehneis was suspended and removed from school buildings.

“There was a determination along the way by law enforcement and the administration that the threat was removed from the school,” he said.

“There’s a lot of legal issues if you terminate someone outright,” he said regarding the choice to let Lehneis resign on her own after suspending her.

Lehneis, who worked as a special education teacher at Susquehannock High School, resigned from the district on Jan. 27, according to school board minutes, after the school district was notified by police Jan. 22, per a statement from the school district.

More: Ex-Southern York teacher asked student to be her secret girlfriend, faces charges: police

Southern Regional Police received concerns in January about a possible inappropriate sexual relationship between Lehneis and a high school student, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Schefter said that the district is repeatedly advised by law enforcement to not divulge information regarding pending investigations.

“We don’t have a case if we don’t have a victim that’s willing to cooperate,” Schefter said of the possibility that leaks could have put pressure on the victim and witnesses if the district had put out a statement earlier.

“What the parents need and have a right to know is balanced with the investigation,” he said.

If the school district had put out a statement in January, the victim could have been pressured by others while at school.

Schefter then argued that even once school was out in May, when charges were filed, there was still an active investigation.

Once “the district and administration has been informed that the threat has been removed, and it’s no longer a threat, then you have to respect the integrity of the investigation,” he said.

Teacher formerly served in the South Western School District

Lehneis worked as a soccer coach in the South Western School District, according to the state Department of Education.

In an email, Duane Bull, executive assistant to the superintendent, said Lehneis worked as a long-term substitute teacher from October 2021 until June 2022. She served in high school learning support.

She also served as a fall volunteer coach for the girls' soccer team during the 2022-2023 school year, the district said.

Sentencing scheduled

Lehneis pleaded guilty to two charges as part of a plea agreement on Sept. 20, according to court records, school - intercourse/sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors, according to court records.

Sentencing for Lehneis is scheduled for Dec. 26, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Parents confront board over delayed notification of teacher sex charge