Parents ask BVSD school board for more police presence in, around schools

Oct. 26—Parents with differing opinions around what's needed for school safety alternately urged the Boulder Valley school board on Tuesday to return armed police officers to schools or to continue the current path of only bringing in police to handle criminal issues.

The requests to restore the SRO program or hire an outside security company to provide armed guards follow a former student posting threats last week. Police and school district officials also have said there will be extra security at Fairview after the man, 18-year-old Esteban Yegian, was released on bond over the weekend.

Superintendent Rob Anderson started the meeting by apologizing to parents for not communicating faster and creating a sense of panic. Police investigating as school started described chaos as students left on their own or waited for parents to pick them up after the threats circulated on social media.

"We will strive to do better and communicate at a speed that matches the needs of our community," Anderson said.

The posts, made on Yegian's Instagram account and reported to police and the Safe2Tell hotline, depict an "inferno-like" scene in which a central demonic figure was photoshopped with Yegian's head. The figure appears to be fighting off nine other figures, which were photoshopped with the pictures of Fairview High students. The post also included threatening text.

Summer Gould, a senior at Fairview, said she didn't feel safe to go to school, while some of her friends were the targets of the threats and were afraid for their lives. Adding to the confusion that morning, she said, was teachers handling student requests to leave differently, including some offering extra credit if scared students would stay in class.

"No one should ever feel unsafe at their own school," she said.

Parent Amy Reilly read a statement from her daughter, who was a target of the threats. While not happy with the school's response, she said, her daughter doesn't believe in guns in school and would like to see more emphasis on mental health. The school also should have told the targeted students they could stay home while the threat was investigated, she said.

"There should have been a plan," she said. "We should have been prepared for a situation like this."

Several parents told the board that schools need either armed police officers or armed guards so there's an immediate response if there's ever an active shooter.

"We want to see armed presence at our schools, all day, every day," said Fairview parent Raviv Turner, who added "blood will be on the hands" of school board members who voted to end the SRO program if there's a school shooting.

The school board voted in November 2020 to discontinue SROs and develop new options to ensure safety and develop more equitable discipline practices, including hiring safety advocates. The board agreed to make the change based on concerns that students of color are more likely to be ticketed, arrested, suspended or expelled.

High school parent Darren O'Connor, who is the chairman of the NAACP of Boulder County's criminal justice committee, praised the district's decision. He said SROs contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline, but don't increase safety.

"As much as it seems like having police in schools would make our children safer, it's simply not the case," he said.

Along with requests to reinstate SROs, Boulder High parents asked for more police presence because of homeless camps near the school. Parents, who started a change.org petition, said students feel unsafe and have been harassed.

Jennifer Rhodes said the paths around the school have become unsafe, with both her daughters reporting that adult men have harassed them. She called homeless camps near the school a chronic problem, saying police will make them move only to have them return. Drug dealers are another concern.

"Parents are fed up," she said.

She joined several other parents in asking the school district to work with the city and Boulder police to create a "zero tolerance safe zone" around the school, with a commitment by police to respond to criminal activity with consistent enforcement.

Parent Terri Brncic said the school district needs to demand changes from the city and police.

"This is a big problem with no easy answers, but BVSD can't continue to say their hands are tied," she said.