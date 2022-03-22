Parents ask for help in finding missing Passaic High School student

A Passaic teenager ran out of the city's high school on Monday and was still missing as night fell and police continued their search.

The 16-year-old student, Johan Juarez – known to friends and family as J.J. – was in the assistant principal's office when he fled at about 2:50 p.m., according to a police report.

"There was an incident he was involved in and the principal was going to call his parents and he left," Mayor Hector Lora said at 9 p.m.

Juarez, a special needs student at Passaic High School, has a communication impairment, though he can speak, Lora said, unsure of the nature of the boy's disabilities.

Johan Juarez fled from Passaic High School on Monday, March, 21, 2022, and authorities are still searching for him.

He was last seen running from the school eastbound on Gregory Avenue wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo, long khakis and black and white Adidas high-top sneakers.

Juarez is 6-foot and approximately 130 pounds and has a light scar from a scratch on the left side of his face, police stated.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be is urged to call the Passaic Police Department at (973) 365-3966.

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: katzban@northjersey.com

Twitter: @nicholaskatzban

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic NJ: Parents ask for help in finding missing teen