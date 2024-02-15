Parents ask for societal changes at rally for Las Vegas teen killed by mob

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The mother of a high school student beaten to death by a mob of students held a rally on Wednesday calling attention to the violent behavior among today’s teenagers.

Mostly women of different ages and backgrounds attended the event rally outside the Clark County Regional Justice Center they were all united in recognizing that the death of Jonathan Lewis was inhumane.

“This young man probably could be alive today if people would’ve stepped in, if somebody would’ve stood up for him,” Lori Judd said.

The 17-year-old was severely beaten near Rancho High School in November and died several days later. His mother Mellisa Ready said it’s been hard to cope.

“We need to set a better example as a community for our children and show them love, and support, and guidance,” Ready said.

The rally was labeled as “Stop the Bullying.”

It’s what brought out Carrieann Schweitzer.

“No mother should ever have to bury their child, and in such a brutal way, no child should ever have to die this way,” Schweitzer said.

Clark County prosecutors said that 10 of Lewis’ classmates beat him to death after he confronted them over a stolen marijuana vape pen. Authorities have yet to state whether Lewis was subjected to bullying.

“I want to be able to send my kids safely, when is that going to happen?” Ashley Anderson, who attended the rally with her mother said.

Anderson thought about her two young children when she saw the now-viral video of Lewis being attacked.

“All I could think of was, what if that was my son? What if it’s my daughter? It could’ve been me a few years back,” Anderson said. “The change I want is parents need to be more active in the school.”

Out of the nine teenagers arrested, three have pleaded guilty in juvenile court to manslaughter charges.

The four teens currently in the adult court system have entered not-guilty pleas for murder.

