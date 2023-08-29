Parents attack DeKalb school bus driver while trying to take students home, officials say

A DeKalb County school bus driver is recovering after being attacked by a pair of parents while driving kids home on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a letter sent home to Chapel Hill Elementary School parents, a driver on bus 1926 was driving the afternoon route when two parents climbed on board and assaulted the driver.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack.

They say no students were physically injured, but they did witness the fight.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The bus driver was taken to a nearby medical facility to be treated. There is no word on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

The district did not comment on if the parents involved were injured.

Another bus driver came to the area to finish taking the students home.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Acts of violence or aggression are not reflective of our school’s values, and the DeKalb County School District has a zero-tolerance policy for these types of actions. DCSD Police were notified and are actively investigating the incident. They will take appropriate actions based on the evidence,” the letter read.

The letter goes on to say there will be extra counselors and support staff at Chapel Hill Elementary on Wednesday for the students on board.

The parents involved have not been identified and it’s unclear what charges, if any, they may face.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: