Parents of baby fed by stranger dismiss lawsuit against MercyOne hospital

The parents of a baby held and fed by an intruder at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center have filed to dismiss their lawsuit against the hospital.

The December 2021 incident provoked a public outcry and raised concerns about security at the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. According to court filings, the intruder entered the unit through a secured door as a nurse was exiting, claimed to be the father of the baby, fed and changed the infant's diaper, and made "inappropriate comments" and asked nurses "inappropriate questions" about the newborn's care.

The infant was being treated in the NICU for complications from their premature birth, and its parents were staying at the Ronald McDonald House in another wing of the hospital. They learned of the intruder when a nurse contacted them to ask if anyone was allowed to visit their newborn. Hospital staff escorted the man out of the unit and he fled the building. No harm was reported to the child.

Two months later, the man was charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Court records show he was found guilty, fined $260 and ordered not to have contact with the family. He also was subsequently cited for trespass at Broadlawns Hospital after refusing to leave the premises in September, and currently faces unrelated felony charges for allegedly stealing a car and damaging a police vehicle.

The child's parents subsequently sued both the intruder and the hospital, although the judge later dismissed the intruder from the case. The suit had been scheduled for trial in April 2024, but on Friday, the parents' attorneys filed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Such filings often follow out-of-court settlements, but attorneys for the two sides did not respond to messages seeking comment. A spokesperson for the hospital provided a statement that "MercyOne is committed to the well-being and safety of our patients" but declining otherwise to comment on the legal dispute.

The hospital also did not respond to questions about measures it has taken to improve security. A state inspector who visited the hospital in February 2022, more than a month after the incident, reported that the hospital had created new policies to ensure that visitors to the NICU are properly screened and authorized, but that the hospital did not have procedures in place to ensure the policies were being followed.

The report also noted that staff members had failed to properly screen the inspector during visits to the facility, and on one occasion didn't ask for the inspector's ID.

