Parents of Bakari Henderson, American killed in Greece in 2017, renew fight for justice
- Gayle KingAmerican broadcaster
"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down with the parents of Bakari Henderson for their first interview before they return to Greece for a retrial in their son's murder case. Bakari Henderson, a Black American, was 22 years old when he was chased down by a group of mostly Serbian men and beaten to death during a business trip in Zakynthos, Greece in 2017.