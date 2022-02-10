Parents of Bakari Henderson, American killed in Greece in 2017, renew fight for justice

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gayle King
    Gayle King
    American broadcaster

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down with the parents of Bakari Henderson for their first interview before they return to Greece for a retrial in their son's murder case. Bakari Henderson, a Black American, was 22 years old when he was chased down by a group of mostly Serbian men and beaten to death during a business trip in Zakynthos, Greece in 2017.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories