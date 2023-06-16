Parents begging for answers after 19-year-old fatally shot at park and left at Gwinnett fire station

Gwinnett County police said someone shot 19-year-old Brian Arnold Causey at Lenora Park in Snellville, Thursday night.

According to police, two people drove Causey to Gwinnett County Fire Station 6, alerted officials, and then drove away.

Emergency officials rushed Causey to the hospital, but he later died.

“These are people who are so-called his friends but didn’t mean him any good,” said the father of Causey, OJ Williams.

Friday, Williams had a message for the two people who left, his son.

“He was alive when you dropped him off, but you left him,” Williams told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

“You drug him up there and that’s what took my boy out,” he added.

Police finally found the two people involved on Friday.

“Our officers were able to track those individuals down and ask them questions about what happened. I don’t have the specifics of those conversations,” said Gwinnett Police Department Public Information Officer, Sgt. Michele Pihera.

“That was my baby,” said Causey’s mother, Brandi Williams.

Police did not say whether the two people involved are suspects. Investigators are still searching for the shooter.

Brandi Williams had a message for anyone with information about the case.

“Please if you know anything, it doesn’t matter how small or big, just reach out to Gwinnett Police Department,” Williams asked.

“Justice for Brian is what we want,” OJ Williams said.

Police said they will next go through surveillance video at Lenora Park, for leads in the case.

