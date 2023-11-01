Parents behind bars after 5-week-old newborn suffers serious injuries, Hall deputies say

A mother and father were arrested for their involvement in a child abuse case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they were following an ongoing investigation from 2022.

According to deputies, a child had sustained serious injuries last year. The baby boy was five weeks old at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hall County investigators charged the father Luis Jesus Zamora, 22, and mother Arianna Cecilia Reyes Ponce, 19, with child cruelty in the first degree.

TRENDING STORIES:

Zamora was arrested on Sunday and Ponce was arrested on Monday.

The pair remains behind bars without bond at the Hall County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



