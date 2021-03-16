Parents of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation

The Telegraph

Children as young as 11 are being beheaded by a shadowy extremist group in Mozambique which professes to have ties to Islamic State. One 28-year-old mother said that the militants beheaded her 12-year-old son near where she was hiding with her three other children. “That night our village was attacked and houses were burned. When it all started, I was at home with my four children,” she told humanitarians at Save the Children. “We tried to escape to the woods, but they took my eldest son and beheaded him. We couldn’t do anything because we would be killed too.” Such horrors have become commonplace in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province over the last year.