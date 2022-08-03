Parents of boy missing for 12 hours facing additional abuse charges

Aug. 2—TUPELO — The parents of a young boy who wandered away from his home near Verona for 12 hours last month have been charged with additional counts of child abuse after the boy tested positive for illegal drugs.

Robert Holcomb Jr., 5, and two dogs wandered away from his County Road 711 house July 14 and was found about 12 hours later, about three miles away after an exhaustive search by local, state and federal agencies, as well as volunteers.

Because the boy had been left unattended, the parents — Amber Elizabeth Lindsey, 33, and Robert Thomas Holcomb Sr., 39 — were charged with child neglect. During the arrest process, officers found more than 4 grams of methamphetamine on Lindsey, leading to additional felony drug charges.

As part of a routine testing in cases like this, a sample of the boy's blood was taken by medical officials. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said that test came back positive for methamphetamine. Both Lindsey and Holcomb were charged Tuesday with felony child abuse with drug endangerment.

They are still awaiting an initial appearance and the setting of bond on the new charges. They have remained incarcerated at the Lee County Jail since July 15 on $55,000 bonds for the initial charges.

william.moore@djournal.com