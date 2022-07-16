Parents of boy missing for 12 hours charged with neglect, drugs

Jul. 15—TUPELO — The parents of a young boy who wandered away from his home just east of Verona around lunchtime on Thursday have been charged with felony child neglect and possession of methamphetamine.

Robert Holcomb Jr., 5, and two dogs wandered away from his County Road 711 house, just east of Verona off of County Road 814 (Verona-Plantersville Road). He was found about 12 hours later, about three miles away after an exhaustive search by local, state and federal agencies, as well as volunteers.

As authorities started looking into the parents, they claim it became obvious that the 3-foot, 8-inch, 45-pound boy was often left unattended.

"The mom and dad said they saw the child was up at 8 a.m., and they went back to bed," said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson. "Another male adult in the house looked out the window at 10:30 and saw the child in the backyard playing with the dogs. He also went back to bed."

When the parents finally got up at 11:30 a.m. and couldn't find the boy, they called 911.

Johnson said the investigation uncovered evidence that it was not uncommon for the child to be left unattended. He said the child had been seen wandering around alone before, even in the wee hours of the morning.

On Friday, deputies returned to the house and arrested Amber Elizabeth Lindsey, 33, and Robert Thomas Holcomb Sr., 39, and charged them with child neglect. During the arrest process, officers found more than 4 grams of methamphetamine on Lindsey, leading to additional felony drug charges.

The sheriff said both should be carried before a judge Monday for arraignment and the setting of bond.

When the child was found late Thursday, he was wet and dehydrated. He was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center for observation. He was later discharged into the care of Child Protective Services.

"We are working with CPS and the courts to see where this child will go," Johnson said. "I will exhaust all means in my power to make sure this child is not put back into that situation."

The fact that the boy left with the dogs turned out to be the key to his rescue.

After the child was reported missing, multiple jurisdictions responded to help search for the child. Johnson said first responders and volunteers searched the woods and ponds of the surrounding area. Helicopters and drones with infrared cameras were used to search form the air.

The search went on until well after dark. Around 10 p.m., someone called 911 and said they saw a small child with a dog in the area of the Green Street Exit off of Highway 45 about 90 minutes earlier but didn't think much of it at the time. When they learned there was a child missing in the area, they contacted authorities.

Deputies immediately started searching the area around the interchange, which is about 3 miles away from the boy's house.

"He was tired and lying in a ditch. Even when you shined a flashlight, you couldn't see the little fellow. But the dog was sitting up," Johnson said. "The child was saved by the dogs."

