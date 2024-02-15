Parents of boy reinstated to Mason schools after expulsion ask judge to dismiss lawsuit

MASON — The parents named in a federal lawsuit that alleged they used "significant influence" and "conspired" with district officials to get their son reinstated in Mason Public Schools after a year-long expulsion following a reported sexual assault have asked a judge to dismiss the complaint.

The parents' attorney, Uri Abt of East Lansing, claims the allegations are meritless.

The parents are also accused in the lawsuit of intentionally inflicting emotional distress on the girl who accused their son of sexual assault while applying for reinstatement. Abt argued in his motion to dismiss that to qualify for emotional distress, the girl and her mother must have "plausibly established" the defendants' extreme and outrageous conduct, the defendants' intent or recklessness, and severe emotional distress.

In Michigan, parents of minors who are expelled can petition the school board for reinstatement 150 days after the expulsion.

Abt said that is what the boys' parents did, acting within their legal rights by petitioning the school board.

Abt is also asking that attorneys' fees be awarded to the boy's parents, citing a statute that "defendants are entitled to attorneys' fees ... where 'the plaintiff's action was frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation.'"

Troy-based attorney Brandon Wolfe filed a lawsuit earlier this year against the boy's parents, two high school principals and Mason Public Schools. The complaint alleges the district acted with indifference when it reinstated the boy, who the State Journal is not naming because he is a juvenile and has not been charged with a crime. The LSJ is not naming his parents because it effectively would identify the boy.

The school district's Title IX investigation determined the boy violated the district’s policy prohibiting sexual assault when, during class, he put his hand inside the girl's pants and did not stop when she tried to push his arm away, according to the complaint. He only stopped when the class ended, but he tried to assault her again in a different class a few days later, according to the lawsuit. Other students interviewed for the school's Title IX investigation corroborated parts of what the girl reported, according to the complaint.

Wolfe, who represents the girl who was assaulted and her mother, told the LSJ he did not know exactly how the parents conspired with the school and was hoping to learn more in discovery. The lawsuit also does not elaborate on the allegation.

The boy's parents are prominent Ingham County employees.

Mason High School Principal Lance Delbridge, Assistant Principal Nicholas Toodzio and the school district have not yet responded with a court filing addressing the lawsuit.

Wolfe told the LSJ his client was not aware the reinstatement process for the boy was underway until the board informed her of its decision.

Wolfe also criticized a no-contact order the school district put in place between the two students, saying it treats his client, who alleged she was sexually assaulted, as equally at fault for what happened. She has to avoid certain hallways or classrooms where the boy might be, he said.

The girl, who the LSJ is not naming because she has reported a sexual assault, has repeatedly complained to Delbridge and Toodzio about seeing the boy in the hallways, at lunch and during after-school extracurricular activities, according to the lawsuit, and her grades have suffered as a result of emotional distress.

Mason Public Schools Superintendent Gary Kinzer declined comment when the State Journal first reported the story earlier this year. He addressed the lawsuit in letter to the community Monday. The school district's attorney, Mark Ostrowski, was quoted in the letter, saying, "Without discussing the specifics of the case, it can be said that the school district has an obligation to provide an appropriate education to all of its students and there are specific statutes governing and limiting the discipline applicable to each situation."

The girl obtained a personal protection order against the boy, and seeing him during the school day or during extracurriculars are direct violations of the order, according to the lawsuit.

This month, Ingham County Probate Court Judge Richard Garcia ruled the protective order, first issued shortly after the incident in May 2022, should remain in place, according to the lawsuit. The State Journal could not obtain the order from the court because PPOs involving juveniles are not public records in Michigan.

The Mason Public Schools Board of Education’s Title IX policies state that the board will provide people who have experienced sexual harassment ongoing remedies as reasonably necessary to restore or preserve access to the district’s education programs and activities. The girl's requests and concerns for her safety were not prioritized by the school district when the male student was allowed to come back to school, according to the lawsuit.

