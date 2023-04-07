Parents brawl in high school as they pick up students who got in fight, SC cops say

Parents who were called to pick up their children after a fight at a high school started to brawl in the front office, according to South Carolina officials.

Administrators reached out to parents after a “physical altercation” between two students April 4 at Manning High School, according to a statement from the school.

“As parents were called to the school to pick up their students, an altercation between the parents ensued,” the statement says.

The parents began to “brawl” in the office at about 12 p.m., according to WIS TV.





The outlet shared a video of law enforcement officers trying to intervene as multiple adults hit and grabbed each other in the office.

The students involved in the fight were “disciplined,” and law enforcement opened an investigation, according to school officials.

“Administration handled the incident appropriately per district policy and the school returned to its normal schedule following the incident,” the statement says. “As always, the safety and well-being of our students are our top priority, and we do not tolerate any form of violence on our school grounds.”

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for information from McClatchy News.

Four adults were charged with public disorderly conduct, and five minors were charged with third-degree assault, according to WACH.

Manning High School serves grades nine-12 and has an enrollment of 832, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Manning is about 75 miles southeast of Columbia.

High school basketball coach slams student into bleachers, chokes him, KY cops say

11-year-old girl hit by hockey stick during gym class, lawyer says. Teacher convicted

11-year-old pours bleach in fifth-grade teacher’s coffee cup, New Mexico cops say