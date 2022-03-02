Parents of brothers who vanished in California City charged with their murder

Parents of toddlers Orrin and Orson West, who vanished from their California City home days before Christmas in 2020, were arrested and charged with their murder Tuesday, authorities said.

Trezell and Jacqueline West, who adopted the boys, are each facing two counts of second-degree murder and willful child cruelty, according to the Kern County district attorney's office.

Booked around 8 p.m., the Wests are now being held in custody without bail, inmate records show.

The Wests told investigators that Orson and Orrin — 3 and 4, respectively, at the time — were playing in the yard on Dec. 21, 2020, when they went missing, possibly wandering into the surrounding desert.

Volunteers and officers conducted an exhaustive search of the remote area, but turned up nothing.

Police soon suspected foul play, according to KABC-TV Channel 7.

The outlet reported that authorities brought in cadaver dogs to the Wests' home and excavated the yard.

The couple were also charged with one count each for false report of emergency, court records show.

An arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Thursday in Bakersfield.

