Parents call for charges in drug death of Bobby Brown Jr

FILE - Bobby Brown, left, and his son Bobby Brown Jr. appear at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. An autopsy report says that Brown Jr. died from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the opioid fentanyl. The 28-year-old was found dead in his Los Angeles home in November 2020. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
ANDREW DALTON
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The parents of Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, said Tuesday that they want those responsible for his accidental overdose death held responsible, and prosecutors said they are considering criminal charges.

In an autopsy report released Monday, the Los Angeles County coroner said 28-year-old Brown Jr. died Nov. 18 from the combined effects of cocaine, alcohol and the opioid fentanyl.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Brown Jr.'s parents and their attorney emphasized the fatal dose of fentanyl in his system, and its frequent unexpected presence in the street versions of other drugs.

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death," Bobby Brown said in the statement. “This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Brown Jr.'s mother Kim Ward said he “associated himself with the wrong people."

"My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable,” Ward said in the statement.

Police have presented prosecutors with a case related to the death and it is under review for possible charges, Los Angeles County district attorney's spokesman Greg Risling said Tuesday. He gave no further details on the suspects or the circumstances.

According to interviews with police at the scene included in the autopsy report, Brown Jr. had drank tequila, snorted cocaine and used what he believed was oxycodone before his girlfriend found him unconscious on the bedroom floor of his Los Angeles home hours later.

In many recent cases, prosecutors have charged drug dealers directly in the deaths of those they provided drugs to, not simply with selling illegal drugs.

In the 2018 accidental overdose death of rapper Mac Miller in a home just a few miles from the one where Brown Jr. died, federal prosecutors have charged three men with providing the drugs that caused his death, including pills that appeared to be oxycodone but contained fentanyl.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Recommended Stories

  • ShowBiz Minute: Tyson, Brown Jr, John

    Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in boxer's take on his life; Autopsy report: Bobby Brown's son died from drugs, alcohol; Elton John opens his Oscar night party to all this year. (March 23)

  • Bobby Brown Jr.'s Cause of Death Revealed

    Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, passed away at the age of 28 on Nov. 18. Four months later, E! News has confirmed what led to the aspiring musician's death.

  • Fort Worth man accused of kidnapping woman in Hurst, crashing stolen SUV into home

    Hurst police reported a 23-year-old woman was kidnapped in a carjacking Tuesday morning.

  • Justice Dept. probing prosecutor's Capitol riot interview

    The former acting U.S. attorney in the nation’s capital likely violated Justice Department rules when he gave an interview to CBS' “60 Minutes” about the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and has been referred to an internal office for review, a prosecutor said Tuesday. The chief of the criminal division for the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia made the comments after a federal judge scolded the Justice Department over the TV interview along with another recent news report and warned that further press statements could lead to a gag order or sanctions. "These types of statements in the media have the potential to affect the jury pool and the rights of these defendants," U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said during a hearing held via videoconference in the case against 10 members and associates of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, who are charged with conspiracy in the attack.

  • Dwyane Wade thanks Boosie, critics for ‘hating’ on parenting: ‘We’re starting conversations’

    Wade said he and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, had questions about their transgender child’s differences when she was very young. Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade recently opened up about parenting a transgender child on the I Am Athlete podcast. The episode was called “Dwyane Wade: G.O.A.T. of Parenting” and featured Brandon Marshall, Fred Taylor, Channing Crowder, and Ryan Clark discussing family life.

  • Ghana takes delivery of first COVID-19 vaccines donated by MTN Group

    The first 165,000 of up to 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in Ghana, the South African telecoms company said on Tuesday. It is donating $25 million to support the African Union's vaccination programme. The first doses, of AstraZeneca's vaccine, arrived in Ghana on Sunday, MTN said in a statement.

  • Andrew Yang Says Atlanta Shooting Was 'Clear as Day' a Hate Crime

    New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has called the recent shooting in Atlanta a hate crime during an anti-Asian hate rally in Chinatown. Yang and his wife, Evelyn, joined hundreds of New Yorkers at Columbus Park on March 21 in condemning the wave of anti-Asian violence across the country. Yang addressed last week’s incident that took the lives of eight people, including six Asian women.

  • Identity crisis: White supremacist, racist American cops must be removed, experts say. It will take resolve.

    Studies have shown that white supremacy has made its way into police forces across the nation. These experts weighed in on how to extract it.

  • RHOA : Drew Sidora Struggles with Son, 9, Possibly Having a Relationship with His Biological Dad

    "You are the only dad he knows. It's like, he's good," Drew Sidora told husband Ralph Pittman about her 9-year-old son Josiah

  • Egyptian feminist and author el-Saadawi dies at 89

    Egyptian feminist and writer Nawal el-Saadawi, a leading voice on women's rights in the Arab world who was detained for her views and had some of her works banned, has died aged 89. Saadawi died in hospital in Cairo on Sunday and was buried at a funeral attended by relatives, her agent said. Saadawi was born on Oct. 27, 1931, and graduated from Cairo University's faculty of medicine.

  • Watchdog sues Facebook over attacks on media and virus posts

    PARIS (Reuters) -Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against Facebook in France, citing a proliferation of hate speech against media and falsehoods about COVID-19. In the latest of a slew of battles governments and campaigners are waging with Big Tech around the world, the media watchdog noted large amounts of coronavirus misinformation on Facebook including vaccine conspiracy theories. The social media platform also carried posts threatening and insulting French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, TV programme Quotidien and regional newspaper L’Union, RSF said.

  • Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2

    Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to apply all its diplomatic weight to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, increasing pressure from members of his party. Senators Bob Menendez, the influential chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen, who chairs the panel's Europe subcommittee, asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to implement sanctions under existing laws. "We do ... urge that the effort to build strong Nord Stream 2 sanctions packages be accelerated to meet the urgency of the moment," they said, noting that the pipeline will be completed this year if construction continues unimpeded.

  • Steven Spielberg Taps Seth Rogen For Major Role In Next Film Loosely Based On Director’s Childhood; Will Play Favorite Uncle

    EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg’s next feature film is picking up steam as he has found the next A-lister to join the ensemble of the film which is loosely based on the director’s childhood growing up in Arizona. Sources tell Deadline that Seth Rogen is set to play the favorite uncle of young Spielberg in the untitled […]

  • Raptors refute report that Siakam was fined $50K over heated exchange with Nurse

    The Toronto Raptors are falling apart during their nine-game losing streak.

  • PFF loves a pair of Jaguars 2021 free agent signings

    Pro Football Focus wasn't a huge fan of Jacksonville's free agency, but its signing grades really liked a pair of Jags signings.

  • Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns

    The bearish sentiment that rushed back into oil markets last week appears set to stay around, with oil prices crashing by nearly 5 percent on Tuesday morning

  • Luke Kuechly: Teddy Bridgewater ‘understands it’s a performance-based business’

    Luke Kuechly says the trade reports haven't bothered Bridgewater, who understands it's a performance-based business.

  • Russia tycoon sues publisher and Reuters reporter over Putin book

    Lawyers for Abramovich, based in London, issued a statement alleging a "number of false and defamatory claims" in "Putin’s People," a history of Putin's rule published last year by Catherine Belton, now a Reuters correspondent based in London. The statement, by law firm Harbottle & Lewis, said the book "falsely alleges that our client has acted corruptly, and makes false claims about our client's purchase, and the activities, of Chelsea Football Club."

  • These At-Home Cardio Exercises Require No Equipment and Work Up a Serious Sweat

    Do these bodyweight moves when you can’t get outside for a ride.

  • How Hornets guard LaMelo Ball's injury will impact the Boston Celtics

    Hornets PG LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season with a fractured wrist. This could have a big impact on the Boston Celtics.