Parents can't afford daycare and preschool. Oregon voters are giving it to kids for free.

PORTLAND, Oregon — To Lydia Gray-Holifield, being a working mother felt impossible.

As a preschool worker, she loved her job, cherishing the time she got to nurture young children and help them adjust to being in a classroom. But as the mother of a toddler, she was struggling: The preschool she worked at was too expensive to enroll her daughter, and child care costs were staggering. Against her better judgment, Gray-Holifield enrolled her daughter in “a daycare she wasn’t safe in.”

It didn’t last long. Soon, Gray-Holifield leveled with her boss: She’d have to bring her daughter to work, or quit.

“It is never OK to have to choose between rent and child care, but that is the reality for too many people,” Gray-Holifield says now, more than 20 years after she found herself in that untenable situation. “There are kids who are pulled out of preschool, because it’s so expensive ...

“How do you put a price tag on education? How do you say this particular child doesn’t deserve to go to preschool because his mom or dad or grandma or legal guardian doesn’t make enough money? That is a lose-lose situation for everybody.”

But in Portland, because of work done by Gray-Holified and thousands of other women, that’s about to change.

Last week, voters in Multnomah County approved a universal preschool measure, which will make voluntary preschool free for 3- and 4-year-olds throughout the city of Portland. The program is expected to start in 2022 — though it will take 10 years to reach full capacity, estimated to serve between 13,000-15,000 kids annually — and will be paid for by taxing the county’s highest income earners. All families will be eligible to participate, regardless of their income.

Activists hope the early start will improve educational outcomes for all Portland students, perhaps raising Oregon’s high school graduation rate, one of the lowest in the nation at just 79%.

“As a Black woman raising Black children, I see the data about disparities for kids of color every single day,” says Toya Fick, executive director of Oregon’s chapter of Stand for Children, a national education advocacy group. A few years ago, Fick had two children in preschool for an 18-month stretch. It nearly broke her financially, as preschool costs totaled more than $2,000 per month, higher than her mortgage payment.

“I know how important preschool is. … The education gaps we talk about, those don’t close for kids of color, they get wider.”

While universal preschool can be found in a handful of other communities across the country, including Washington, D.C., and New York City, proponents of the Portland measure tout its uniqueness. Included in the measure was a guarantee that preschool workers would be paid a living wage, closer to the amount kindergarten workers make. That could help day cares attract and retain well-trained workers, raising the quality of the care and education. And it's critical for a workforce that’s typically dominated by women of color, a historically underpaid demographic. Additionally, the program hopes to keep preschools from suspending or expelling students, a practice that disproportionately impacts children of color.

Supporters of the bill say in the short term, it will help women return to the workforce.

“To me, this is really a feminist ballot measure as much as it is one that will benefit kids and workers,” said Jessica Vega Pederson, a Multnomah County commissioner who championed the bill. “We know who takes the brunt of the work at home, and that’s moms, many of whom are also working outside the home.”

Supporters of the universal preschool measure passed in Portland have stressed the importance of a diverse workforce that looks like the children it serves.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the female workforce. After child care facilities closed and schools went largely online last spring, many mothers who previously worked outside the home had to leave their jobs. Mothers leaving the workforce entirely or reducing their hours to assume caretaking responsibilities will result in $64.5 billion per year in lost wages and economic activity, according to the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank.

With subsidized preschool, those women might be back at work, activists say. “So much of the way our country and our policies were structured were under the assumption that a parent, likely a mom, was going to stay home,” Vega Pederson says. “That is not reality anymore.”

And it’s those working moms, according to Vega Pederson, who knocked doors, collected signatures and praised the Portland bill in local Facebook groups, which is how the measure passed with almost 65% of the vote.

One of those moms is Julia Peattie, 63, a retired public school teacher who spent most of her career working with immigrant children and students who were learning English. Thirty years in classrooms reinforced to her the necessity of preschool.

“When you talk about equity in the education system, the single biggest thing that will make the difference is preschool,” Peattie says.

The impact will continue long after students have graduated high school, Peattie says: Studies have shown kids who attend preschool are less likely to become involved in the criminal justice system as adults, and most have higher-paying jobs.

“If we could get this kind of thing going in other places in this country, it would be such a game-changer,” Peattie says. “You see it so clearly when you’re working with kids in schools: It’s obvious that the so-called ‘achievement gap’ is really an opportunity gap.”

The lack of preschool expulsion and suspension would also be key to closing that opportunity gap, supporters say. Right now, it’s common throughout the United States for 3- and 4-year-olds to be kicked out of school because of behavioral difficulties, which can put working parents in a bind. Gray-Holifield worries it also has profound negative consequences for those children, calling expulsion and suspension of children that young “insane.”

"This is a feminist ballot measure," says Jessica Vega Pederson, the Portland politician who championed the legislation and says it will help put women back in the workforce.

“Why would we give up on 3- and 4-year-olds? When you expel and suspend those children, you’re telling them they are not worthy of being successful or worthy of your time,” she says. “That is not fair. … If we can’t offer a solid foundation, how many more prisons are we going to have to build? Because when kids can’t stay in school, that’s where they end up.”

If communities invest in kids now, argues Rashelle Chase, a mom who develops early childhood curriculum, it will lead to a generation of healthier, happier and more successful adults. Preschool is key not just from an academic standpoint, she says, but also because it helps children develop social and emotional skills.

Vega Pederson and others believe that if the Portland model is successful in improving the education level of students throughout the city, it can serve as an example to the rest of the country. Then, preschool for all could become a rallying cry across the nation.

“I mean, we’ve tried everything else and it’s failed, right?" says Gray-Holifield, the former preschool worker. "Why not try this?”

