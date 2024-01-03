Parents charged with 4-year-old’s suspected fentanyl overdose in Tri-Cities motel

The father of a 4-year-old girl who died from an apparent fentanyl overdose is also now charged in her death.

A $500,000 nationwide warrant was issued for Joseph E. C. Walker, 30, of Kennewick. He is charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree manslaughter and with violating a protection order.

He had not been arrested as of Tuesday night.

The girl’s mother, Judy Bribiescas, 39, is being held on $200,000 bail on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

According to new court documents, Walker allegedly lived at the Econo Lodge on the 300 block of Ely Street with Bribiescas.

A no-contact order had been issued in July 2022 to keep him away from her.

However, security footage from the motel showed Walker, Bribiescas and the children walk into the motel room at 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 27, court documents said.

Judy Bernice Bribiescas, 39, appears in Benton County Superior Court via a video link Friday from the Benton County jail in Kennewick. Her 4-year-old daughter died Wednesday after stopping breathing at a Kennewick motel after swallowing fentanyl pills, claim officials.

Their 8-year-old son told investigators the couple were in the bathroom for a lengthy period of time. Police previously said they believed they were using drugs at the time.

While they were in the bathroom, 4-year-old Ryleigh allegedly swallowed at least two fentanyl pills and had another was later found stuck in her nose, according to court documents.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more portent then morphine and hundreds time stronger than street-level heroin, federal officials have said.

Bribiescas told police she found the girl unresponsive and called 911.

Security video shows Walker open the motel room door with his daughter in his arms. Before he walks out, he hands the girl to Bribiescas then runs to nearby truck, said the documents.

When the first Kennewick police officer arrived, soon after the 9:30 p.m. call, he tried using naloxone, a nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses, but it didn’t work.

Medics rushed her to Trios Southridge Hospital, less than four miles away. Doctors said she was cold to the touch when she arrived, court documents said.

They found two mostly intact pills, along with multiple pill fragments in her stomach. The pill from her nose was pink and similar to what is commonly known as “Skittles” fentanyl.

When police searched the motel, they allegedly found more fentanyl pills.

Walker has a history of violating protection orders. In July, he was sentenced to just over a year in prison as part of a drug offender sentencing alternative.

According to court documents it was his fourth conviction for violating a protection order since July 28.