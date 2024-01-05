Parents charged after baby exposed to fentanyl, police say

A man and a woman were charged with child abuse after their baby was exposed to high levels of fentanyl while in their care, the Salisbury Police Department said.

The police department was made aware on Dec. 27 that the infant was taken to Novant Health because of “possible overdose exposure,” police said.

The department determined the baby was exposed to the deadly drug, fentanyl.

The police department arrested the child’s parents, Phillip Wayne Ketchie and Felisha Nicole Robinson on Wednesday and they were each charged with felony child abuse.

They are being held in the Rowan County jail and each face a $50,000 bond.

Police did not say how the baby was doing.

