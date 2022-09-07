Parents charged in case involving a 3-year-old boy who shot, killed self in August

The parents of a 3-year-old boy who shot and killed himself on Aug. 24 in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community have been charged with manslaughter, the Gainesville Police Department announced Wednesday.

Charged in the case are Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, 48, a seven-time convicted felon, and Kayla Shelynn Carter, 34.

Investigators say that Ferguson knowingly left two firearms in the center console of a couch, while in the presence of the victim. The boy's mother, Carter, saw Ferguson leave the guns inside the couch's console, a witness told GPD, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the mobile home community around 5:57 p.m. on Aug. 24 in reference to the shooting. The 3-year-old boy was reportedly playing with the gun when it went off, striking him. The child was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital where he died.

Two other children were present in the home during the shooting.

GPD said in its release that Ferguson and Carter were not home during the shooting and that the children were in the "care of a person not suited for that responsibility."

The other two children are currently in the care of relatives.

Ferguson and Carter both face charges of manslaughter, neglect causing great bodily harm, two counts of neglect without causing great bodily harm, and, unsafe storage of a firearm. Ferguson also was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville police charge parents with manslaughter in death of son