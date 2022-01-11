Parents charged after confrontation at school

Jan. 11—Two people were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 5, after an incident at a Schoharie County school, State Police reported Friday.

State Police from the Cobleskill station arrested Joseph D. Ayen, 33, and Jennifer C. Ayen, 36, both of Middleburgh, at Middleburgh Elementary School.

According to a media release, troopers were called to Middleburgh Elementary School early Wednesday afternoon after Jennifer Ayen made threatening statements to staff during a phone call in which she was informed that she needed to pick her child up.

When the Ayens arrived at the school to retrieve their child, they began arguing with staff and using obscene language, according to the release. The couple was told to leave school grounds and, after initially leaving, Joseph Ayen returned toward the school and continued shouting. Jennifer Ayen also remained on the property, the release said.

When a trooper attempted to take Joseph Ayen into custody, he resisted but was ultimately arrested, according to troopers.

Joseph Ayen was transported to the Cobleskill station and processed.

He was charged with misdemeanor charges of obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal trespass, and violations of disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment, the release said. He was released to parole authorities on a violation and is being held in Schoharie County Jail pending a court appearance in Middleburgh Town Court on Jan. 11.

Jennifer Ayen was charged with the misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal trespass, according to the release. She turned herself in at the Cobleskill station and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Middleburgh Town Court on Tuesday, Jan. 11.