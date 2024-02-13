Parents charged in connection with death of 8-month-old baby in Brunswick County

Two individuals have been charged in connection with the death of an 8-month-old baby in Brunswick County.

On Jan. 28, law enforcement responded to a call for cardiac or respiratory arrest at a residence in Heights Place in Leland. Investigators began a death investigation.

On Feb. 9, Curtis Matthew Williams, 36, and Mollie Elaine Fischer, 32, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse/serious bodily injury.

Williams and Fischer were the parents to the deceased infant, according to Emily Flax, public information officer with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

Williams and Fischer are being held at the Brunswick County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond as of Tuesday. Their next court date is Feb. 29.

