'The child was just starved': Parents to be charged in death of 1-year-old son in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — The parents of the missing 2-month-old boy who was recovered this week will be charged in the death last year of one of their other children, a 1-year-old boy, according to Fort Pierce police on Friday.

Investigators Thursday got felony homicide and aggravated child abuse arrest warrants for Robert Lisby, 41, and his wife, Joy Tyler, 39, after the April 2021 death of their 1-year-old boy, Fort Pierce police Sgt. Charles Donnon said.

Lisby and Tyler made headlines this week as state law enforcement officials issued a missing child alert for their 2-month-old boy after a court order to take the child into state custody.

Lisby and Tyler were taken into custody in Jacksonville at the time of the Wednesday recovery of the infant during a traffic stop, Donnon said.

“We were told that at the time that the baby was recovered in Jacksonville, that the mother and father admitted to knowing that DCF (state Department of Children and Families) along with law enforcement was looking for the child,” Donnon said. “Once they admitted that, they admitted to the interference with child custody.”

Both were arrested on a charge of interference with child custody, Donnon said. Lisby additionally was arrested on a resisting arrest without violence charge. Donnon said that’s because during the stop, Lisby refused to exit the vehicle, saying he is a sovereign citizen.

Sovereign citizens believe they are not under the jurisdiction of the federal government and consider themselves exempt from U.S. law, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Fort Piece police have been investigating the couple since 2021

Fort Pierce police have been investigating the couple at least as early as April 29, 2021, when their 1-year-old child was taken to what now is HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

Tyler told police he was “barely responsive,” and called 911, a report states. Tyler and Lisby reported he had no medical conditions or allergies, but said he hadn’t been able to keep all his food down when he eats, a report states.

Donnon said when the child, whose name was not released, got to Lawnwood, he weighed 9.4 pounds, had a skull fracture and extreme dehydration.

“The baby, for all intents and purposes, was starved to death,” Donnon said. “His heart stopped several times while he was at the hospital.”

Donnon said the child died that day.

Meanwhile, he said DCF took another 1-year-old and a 4-year-old from Lisby and Tyler and put them in foster care.

Lisby and Tyler were arrested in July 2021, each on two felony counts of interfering with custody of parent/guardian, in connection with allegations they absconded with those children during a visit, according to Donnon and records.

Donnon said police determined the child who died never had been seen by a doctor. Officials researched whether an unknown medical condition could have resulted in the death.

“Once all the pathologists ... weighed in with their findings, they clearly showed the level of child abuse, and that this child was just starved,” Donnon said.

He said a medical examiner indicated the child’s height, weight and organ weight weren’t compatible with his age.

“The child was even smaller than a 1- to 3-month-old at the time of his death, and nowhere near compatible with the victim's age of one year,” Donnon said.

He had no fat at the time of autopsy, and was severely anemic, Donnon said.

“This one hit home for everybody involved just because of the level of child abuse and what this 1-year-old had gone through,” Donnon said.

Donnon said that in February Lisby and Tyler had another child in Fort Lauderdale. Police and DCF officials didn’t know about that child.

“When DCF was notified … these people had another child, that's when DCF sought the take into custody order from the judge,” Donnon said. “And that's why we issued the missing child alert because we were concerned that they, in fact, had a 2-month-old in their custody.”

Donnon said Lisby and Tyler ultimately will be returned to St. Lucie County to face the charges related to the death.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce parents to be charged in death of baby, abuse of children