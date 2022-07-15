Parents charged in death of Atlanta 2-month-old found with cocaine in his system

Atlanta police have charged parents with murder and cruelty to children in the death of their 2-month-old son.

The baby died in Sept. 2021. Police arrested Robert Williams and Makaylee Nevils on Wednesday.

On Sept. 20, 2021, police said they responded to an address on Fairburn Place about an unresponsive 2-month-old.

Officers said Nevils told them that she and Williams went to sleep around 9 a.m. When they woke up at 11:30 a.m., they found their son was not breathing, according to the incident report.

Nevils called 911. Their son was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Hugh Spalding Hospital.

Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.

An autopsy later revealed the baby had cocaine in his system.

