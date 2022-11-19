Parents charged in death of newborn

Nov. 18—FORTY FORT — The parents of a child conceived through in vitro fertilization were charged in connection with the death of their 16-day-old daughter who authorities said died from drinking breast milk containing fentanyl from her mother's drug use.

The arrests Friday of Jennifer and Gary Travinski came almost a year after police responded to the couple's house on Highlark Drive in Larksville and revived the infant who was blue and not breathing when they arrived. Arya Jennifer Travinski died Nov. 28, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital near Allentown a day after she was driven there by ambulance because a helicopter flight was ruled out due to snow. Toxicology test results later showed the child was exposed to fentanyl while breastfed.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office charged the child's mother, Jennifer Travinski, 45, with third-degree murder for allegedly using fentanyl while breastfeeding her daughter. Travinski was also charged with aggravated assault for allegedly using fentanyl after being advised the illegal narcotic was potentially fatal to herself and her child. Along with her husband she was charged with child endangerment, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

District Justice David Barilla arraigned the couple and denied bail at the request of county Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop with the office's Special Victims Unit. Hislop asked for Barilla either to set a high bail or deny it because the husband and wife were a danger to themselves with their drug use and Gary Travinski, 40, was a flight risk due to his job as an engineer that requires travel out of state. The Travinskis were committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Following the arraignment Hislop spoke about the complexity of the case and the time required to prepare it.

The criminal complaint detailed a lengthy investigation involving interviews, reviews of medical records and reports, and laboratory testing of suspected baggies of drugs stamped with "White Castle," "Band Aid," and "Hipster" found throughout the house and breast milk located in a refrigerator and seized with a warrant during a search last year.

"It's a long time coming. We wanted to make sure we had everything, all our Ts crossed and Is dotted and be ready and have a solid case. And charges are certainly appropriate for what happened here," Hislop told reporters.

The couple went through the expensive process to conceive with sperm from the father and an egg donated to the mother and put their child at risk with their drug use, Hilsop added. "That's the most disturbing part, I think, of all of it, is that it wasn't an accident. It was on purpose. So, the charges certainly fit," she said.

The complaint said Gary and Jennifer Travinski initially denied using any illegal narcotics when interviewed by investigators. After the search of their house, Gary Travinski consented to have blood drawn for testing and admitted to investigators he was using fentanyl. His wife, who agreed to blood test before the house search, told a county detective that since her husband admitted his drug use, she felt OK to tell the detective she "caught (her husband) snorting unknown drugs about two months ago."

The complaint more information about Jennifer Travinski, however, saying she had a history of drug use and tested positive for fentanyl on Nov. 23, 2021 after she was tested for an allegation of drug use to Luzerne County Children and Youth. The results were not received until after the infant's death. Medical records indicated that while Travinski was in labor on Nov. 12, 2021, she was exhibiting "withdrawal symptoms" and "drug seeking behavior" as well.

The complaint further stated in August of that year, a pregnant Travinski overdosed while on vacation in Delaware and was taken to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, Del. She left the hospital against medical advice after admitting to using heroin and testing positive for fentanyl and benzodiazepine. Travinski told hospital personnel she would follow up with a detox program in Pennsylvania. Prior to leaving, Travinski was advised that not receiving treatment could cause the fetus to have withdrawal symptoms, brain damage and fetal death. Her diagnosis for the visit was "Drug use complicating pregnancy, 2nd trimester."

In September investigators received the Lehigh County Coroner's Office Investigation Report, the complaint said. The report indicated the infant had healing rib fractures and blood tested positive for fentanyl commonly identified as illicitly manufactured. The report stated, "it is well documented throughout literature that even lower doses of illicit Fentanyl are associated with toxicity and death." The cause of death was "adverse effects of Fentanyl exposure complicating pneumonia," and the manner of death was "accidental."

The complaint said, last month investigators spoke by phone with Dr. Edward Mazuchowski, who said he inherited the case from the pathologist Dr. Peter Williams who performed the autopsy on the infant's body at the Lehigh County Coroners Office on Nov. 30, 2021. Mazuchowski said because fentanyl is a respiratory depressant it cannot be separated from pneumonia. But he concluded fentanyl was "directly part of the cause of death."

The result of the blood tests of the Travinskis, on the baggies found in the house and the breast milk seized during the search came back positive for fentanyl, the complaint said.

Hislop noted the breast milk was critical to the investigation.

"I don't know that we ever are able to test the breast milk like we were in this case, to have it readily available. I'm not sure if it happens a lot, but we had all the evidence available to us to put all the dots together," Hislop said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.