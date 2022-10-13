Parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old

Caitlyn Burchett, Daily Press
·1 min read

Two York County parents were charged with homicide Thursday following a three-month investigation into the death of their 2-year-old daughter.

Initial child neglect charges brought against Anna Elizabeth “Libby” Raines, 29, and Jesse Alan Gunn, 37, were upgraded once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded he child died from a fentanyl and Xylazine overdose, said law enforcement officials.

Nicotine exposure and evidence of coronavirus were also noted on the cause of death, said Shelley Ward, spokesperson for York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The pair were initially facing charges of felony child neglect based on living conditions in the Kiln Creek home — which included syringes and illegal drugs found within the child’s reach, according to court documents. After their arrest, Anna Raines’ father Timothy Raines, who also lived in the home, was also arrested and charged with felony child neglect.

Anna Raines called 911 the morning of July 7, saying her child wasn’t breathing, according to authorities. The toddler was pronounced dead soon after police and medics arrived at the Aberfeldy Way home just six minutes later.

In a criminal complaint, a sheriff’s investigator wrote deputies found multiple used syringes as well as a plastic bin with new syringes on the scene. They also found capsules containing suspected heroin inside a child’s diaper bag. The bin and bag were within the child’s reach, the complaint said.

At the time, Raines told investigators she uses opioids often and that she had overdosed around three days prior to her daughter’s death. Gunn also acknowledged using illegal drugs in the previous three days, the complaint said.

They were served the homicide warrants Thursday at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where they are being held.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

