Parents charged after infant ingests fentanyl pill

Jul. 26—The teenage parents of an infant who arrived at a local hospital in January with apparent fentanyl poisoning have been charged with felony child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

Joseph Lovato, 19, and Angela Tapia-Martinez, 18, both of Santa Fe, called 911 on the morning of Jan. 19 to request medical help for their then-8-month-old son, according to a State Police arrest warrant affidavit.

The child arrived at the hospital barely breathing, according to the affidavit, but after learning the parents reported finding a powdery substance in the child's mouth, medical staff administered the opioid overdose treatment Narcan and "the child immediately recovered," the affidavit said, prompting a doctor to determine the child had ingested an opioid.

The infant — who had to be transported to Albuquerque after it was determined he also had COVID-19 — later tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.

Fentanyl — estimated to be 100 times stronger than morphine — is a synthetic opioid originally developed to treat cancer. The drug has flooded the black market, often disguised as or mixed with something else.

It has caused what public health officials say is a problem of epidemic proportions.

The parents told police the baby had been playing on a blanket on the floor when they noticed him make a "bitter" or "sour" face and appear to be choking, the affidavit said.

Tapia-Martinez told a detective she put her finger in his mouth and found what appeared to be a semi-dissolved white pill or substance, according to court records.

The baby then began to fade in and out of conciseness, she told an officer, at which time she called for help.

The parents gave conflicting statements about their own histories of drug use and who had visited the home prior to that morning, according to the affidavit.

A search of Lovato's phone later revealed he made an internet search for "can a baby overdose on a blue 30" before calling 911, the affidavit says.

Story continues

"Blues" is one nickname for fentanyl, which is often pressed into the form of a blue pill stamped with the initial M and a 30, and made to look like the prescription painkiller oxycodone.

The subsequent investigation revealed Tapia-Martinez appeared to have been involved in trafficking fentanyl, the officer wrote in his report, and was offering "25 pills for our gun back," in electronic messages the day before the incident.

Attorneys for the pair did not respond to calls seeking comment Monday.

Lovato has a criminal record, including previous charges of shoplifting, receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, battery on a household member and aggravated fleeing, according to online court files.

Tapia-Martinez has no prior charges in New Mexico, according to the court's website.

Both parents were released pending trial and face up to 18 years in prison if convicted.