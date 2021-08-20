Parents charged after infant son drowns in Everglades wreck

Reuters
The first Asian giant hornet nest of the year has been found in Washington state, and plans are being developed to eradicate it, likely next week, the state's agriculture department said on Thursday. The so-called stinging "murder hornets," the world's largest hornets, can grow to two inches (5 cm) in length and prey on native bee and wasp populations, consuming honeybee hives and threatening agriculture. "Any time you get any organism that is not native to an area move in, the consequences are really immeasurable," said Sven Spichiger, the department's managing entomologist.