Parents charged with murder of 7-month-old child in Story County, awaiting extradition

The parents of a 7-month-old infant who died in June in Nevada face murder and child endangerment charges.

Nevada Police Department Chief Chris Brandes announced Tuesday in a news release that Juan A. Montalvo Jr., 35, and Sheyenne N. Shore, 23, had each been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment causing death.

Montalvo Jr. and Shore were being held in the state of California on unrelated charges and would be extradited to Iowa, according to the news release.

Court records describe how at approximately 3:21 p.m. on June 11, Shore had arrived with the 7-month-old at Story County Medical Center. Police were notified at 6:06 p.m. that day that the baby had died after unsuccessful attempts to revive her.

The State of Iowa Medical Examiner's Office determined the baby's death was a homicide after the examiner's report concluded the head injuries were consistent with not being an accident.

The baby's mother was her main caregiver, according to court records.

Police reported Shore told them the baby had "hit her head on baby toys while doing tummy time," but denied knowing how the baby had received the other injuries.

Shore said the baby had seemed fine June 11, including when she put her down for a nap at about 1 p.m., and she denied having left home or having left the baby in anyone else's care that day or the previous three days.

Surveillance footage and receipts showed, however, that Shore had been out shopping alone at about 11 a.m. on June 11, according to police. Cell phone records indicated to police that Montalvo Jr. had been in Nevada that day until about 12:17 p.m.

Phone records showed that Shore had attempted to contact Montalvo Jr. several times on June 11 starting at 3:10 p.m. to tell him the baby was unresponsive and Shore was taking her to the hospital, according to police.

Police determined June 8 was the last time anyone other than the baby's parents had seen her alive.

Montalvo Jr. allegedly told an investigator the baby "must have hit her head too many times during tummy time on the baby toys," maybe hard enough to get a concussion.

A search of Montalvo Jr. and Shore's apartment in Nevada found several items of the baby's clothing and blankets that were blood-stained, confirmed by DNA testing as being the baby's blood.

Police received on June 25 a message from a friend of Montalvo Jr. that said Montalvo Jr. and Shore had gotten to California. Police later determined the couple was living in Fresno with relatives of Montalvo Jr., and local police had contact with the couple in early September.

Montalvo Jr.'s bond was set at $1 million, cash only. Shore's court records related to the case were not yet available online Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Nevada parents charged with murder, child endangerment