LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Seven-week-old Cheeyanna McKamey is dead, and prosecutors say her parents, Tena Cheyenne Wood and Erik Wayne McKamey, are responsible.

Paramedics and police were called to the couple's Lafayette apartment in the 1700 block of Shoshone Drive about 7:30 a.m. July 19 with a report of a baby not breathing.

Paramedics found Cheeyana lifeless and lying on a futon cushion on a floor.

McKamey told police he changed his daughter, fed her and burped her about 2 a.m. July 19. Then he laid down with her and Wood on the futon matress.

They found Cheeyana not breathing and facedown on the mattress in the morning, according to prosecutors.

McKamey told police he attempted CPR, but the child was beyond help, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy found Cheeyana died from positional asphyxia. It also found that Cheeyana died with illicit fentanyl in her blood, according to prosecutors.

Both Wood and McKamey are charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent.

Additionally, since both have multiple felony convictions, prosecutors filed sentence-enhancing charges of habitual offender against both Wood and McKamey.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Parents charged with neglect resulting in infant's death