Parents charged after overdosing in front of young children

Oct. 30—MIDDLEBURG — A Freeburg couple who overdosed in front of their two young daughters who then fled the home to seek help are facing misdemeanor reckless endangerment and drug charges.

The children, ages 6 and 8, ran to a neighbor after their parents, Michael G. and Dianna E. McGovern, both 38, overdosed in their home on the afternoon of Sept. 3, court records filed by state police at Selinsgrove said.

The neighbor, Larry Hess, said one of the children was "visibly upset" and said her parents were sick and not responding, court records said.

Hess went to the McGovern's home and found Dianna McGovern "unresponsive" on the bedroom floor and Michael McGovern vomiting in the bathroom toilet and not responding to his questions.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

State police, Freeburg Fire Company and EMS units arrived and both adults were revived with naloxone. Opiate-based pills and drug paraphernalia were scattered around and in direct reach of anyone in the house, police said.

Two counts each of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and drug charges have been filed against the McGoverns at District Judge Bo Trawitz's court in Middleburg.