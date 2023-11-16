Parents charged after shooting in elementary school parking lot

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have filed charges against the parents of a 3-year-old involved in a shooting at a Monroe County school parking lot.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 5 a reported accidental shooting took place in the parking lot of Middle Smithfield Elementary School.

Police say Ana Karen De Los Santos arrived at the school to pick up one of her children and parked her vehicle in the parking lot of the school. De Los Santos left the car, leaving her 11-year-old and 3-year-old children unattended.

Underneath the front passenger seat was a loaded 9mm Glock handgun which had been stored in an unlocked case, inadvertently left by the father of the children, Winslow Jimenez Zabala, according to state police.

While unattended, troopers stated the 3-year-old unlatched his car seat and began to move freely around the vehicle. He removed the loaded handgun from the case and pulled the trigger, firing a single round within the car, PSP said.

The round traveled under the rear passenger seat and no one was struck or injured.

Both parents have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangering another person. De Los Santos faces the additional charge of possession of a firearm prohibited on school property.

