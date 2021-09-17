Parents charged with taking their kids from a foster home in Reading

Sep. 17—A mother and father have been charged with taking their children from a foster home in Reading early Thursday morning.

Darrick Seachrist, 30, and Kayla Seachrist, 28, of Lancaster County were charged with interfering with the custody of children and corruption of minors, according to police. A municipality of residence was not provided.

The Seachrists were arrested in Delaware by Delaware State Police. They are awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, police said. The children, an 8-year-old and an 8-month-old were found safe and placed into protective custody.

According to police:

Reading police were called to the 300 block of Arlington Street after an 8-year-old and 8-month-old were reported missing from the location.

City police, state police and Lancaster County Children and Youth Services determined the biological parents, Darrick and Kayla, convinced the 8-year-old to leave the home with the 8-month-old around 5:30 a.m.

Darrick and Kayla then fled the area with the children.

An Amber Alert and MEPA Alert was issued by state police with the description of the children, the parents and the vehicle they were driving.

Delaware State Police spotted the vehicle and apprehended the Searchrists.

Further details about the entire situation were not provided.