Parents charged after toddler falls from second story

Jun. 10—Two Chenango County residents are each facing multiple criminal charges stemming from an investigation into their 2-year-old falling out of a second-story window Tuesday morning, June 8, in Norwich.

The child was transported to Chenango Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and later released, according to Norwich Police Chief Rodney Marsh.

The parents, whose names have not been released, were taken into custody and each charged with endangering the welfare of a child. One adult was additionally charged with second-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and subsequently initiated a secondary investigation, which remains ongoing.