Parents in child welfare case seek $100,000 from Meridian for unlawful police treatment

Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com
Rachel Spacek
·2 min read

The parents of a young Meridian child who was taken into custody by Meridian police in March say the Meridian Police Department defamed them.

Levi and Marissa Anderson, parents of a now 1-year-old baby, said in a claim filed with the city that their son was not at risk of “serious bodily harm” and thus was removed from his parents by police illegally.

Police took the child when the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare worried about the severely malnourished baby after he missed multiple doctor’s appointments.

The Andersons contend that a Facebook post from the Police Department on March 11 and news release on March 12 “included defamatory statements about the Andersons.”

The Idaho Statesman reported in March that Health and Welfare referred the child’s case to Meridian police after the Anderson’s baby had multiple doctor’s appointments where medical staff said he was “suffering from severe malnourishment.”

Meridian police said in a news release then that they were contacted and advised the child’s condition could lead to severe injury or even death if not treated. The police pulled the family over at a gas station and took the child.

The Andersons filed a tort claim Aug. 2 against the city, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea, detectives, a sergeant and the police public information officer. The Andersons seek $100,000 from the city because of reputation loss, mental anguish, emotional distress and lost earnings.

A tort claim is a civil claim made against a state or local government for a wrongful or negligent act. A tort claim is a precursor to a lawsuit, but not all plaintiffs follow up unanswered claims by suing.

Meridian denied the tort claim, said Bill Nary, city attorney, in an email, and he added that the city doesn’t comment on pending claims.

St. Luke’s sues Ammon Bundy, others involved in Boise protests over child welfare case

Idaho extremists target judges, prosecutors, health workers in doxxing campaigns

Recommended Stories

  • Elephant is caught on CCTV trampling monk to death in Thailand

    A wild elephant was captured on surveillance footage killing a Buddhist monk in eastern Thailand. Phra Prachon Suksingh, 66, was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chanthaburi province at around 9:20 p.m. local time on Saturday. Another Buddhist monk at the Wat Santiranaram temple discovered Suksingh’s body outside on the temple grounds at 5 a.m. the next morning.

  • Hard Rock spends $100M to raise pay for non-tipped US staff

    Hard Rock International, the global gambling, entertainment and hospitality company, said Monday it is spending over $100 million to give significant raises to 10,000 non-tipped workers, most of them in the U.S. The raises, which include an immediate increase to a minimum starting salary of $18 to $21 an hour, are designed to help employees deal with persistent inflation, and to help the company attract and retain top talent, lessening employee turnover. “We looked at all the starting salaries of all our (front) line employees, certainly recognizing the economic conditions that have been going on,” said Jim Allen, the company's chairman and CEO.

  • Expert witness offers background on Stoneman Douglas gunman’s mental impairment

    Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The trial to decide the fate of the Parkland mass shooter continued Monday with an expert witness called in to testify about the defendant’s mental impairments, which the defense blames in part on his mother’s drinking while she was pregnant with him. Neuropsychologist Paul Connor, who ...

  • Tigrayan forces say ready to accept an AU-led peace process in Ethiopia

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that have been fighting the central government for nearly two years said on Sunday they are ready for a ceasefire and would accept an African Union-led peace process. "We are ready to abide by an immediate and mutually agreed cessation of hostilities," the Tigrayan forces said in a statement. Tigray has set up a negotiation team that is ready to be deployed "without delay", the statement said.

  • U.S. Senate hopeful Fetterman seeks to calm health worries at Pennsylvania rally

    PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman on Sunday sought to allay concerns about his health after suffering a near-fatal stroke earlier this year, at a campaign rally focused on abortion rights in suburban Philadelphia. Speaking at times in a halting and clipped fashion, Fetterman took aim at his Republican opponent in Pennsylvania's Senate race, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, for questioning his fitness to serve. Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, has largely kept off the campaign trail since a stroke in May that he said almost killed him.

  • Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

    Proponents of fracking hold that Europe’s shale gas potential is needed now more than ever, but the political and public opposition to hydraulic fracturing in Europe remains firm

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

    Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

  • Mom ‘Not Talking’ After Her Three Young Kids Drown Overnight at Coney Island

    NYPD TwitterA 30-year-old mother who refuses to answer questions from police is reportedly suspected of drowning her three children in the waters off a Coney Island beach in the early hours of Monday. A boy, 7, and two girls, ages 4 and 3 months old, were found unconscious on the sand before 5 a.m. Efforts to revive them were unsuccessful, police said.A senior law enforcement source identified the mom to The Daily Beast as Brooklyn resident Erin Merdy. It is unclear if she yet has legal represen

  • Michigan Man Runs Over Carjacker

    People are tired of out-of-control crime…

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness says Parkland school shooter has IQ of 83

    Nikolas Cruz trial live updates: An expert on fetal alcohol syndrome was the first witness to testify Monday as the trial resumed after a week recess.

  • 17-year-old is shot in the head as she walks her dog, Pennsylvania cops say

    The 17-year-old and a friend had been followed after they left a convenience store, police said.

  • Missing Sanford family finally located. Here's what they told authorities who found them.

    Authorities found Jill Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter earlier this week and confirmed their safety.

  • Dead Oklahoma inmate was suing over 'Baby Shark' claim

    An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his jail cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, he and other inmates were tortured by jail employees who forced them to repeatedly listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark" for hours. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning, Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said in a news release. Basco's death is the 14th this year at the jail, which has faced criticism over inmate deaths, escapes and other incidents.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. The revelation prompted a national outcry from advocates, law enforcement, legal experts and lawmakers.

  • U.S. charges woman over threats against judge in Trump documents case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Texas woman accused of making threats by phone against the federal judge in Florida who is presiding over the appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents that the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home. In a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6, an FBI agent said that Tiffani Shea Gish, who lives in the Houston area, left a series of threatening voicemails for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

  • Alex Murdaugh alleged drug trafficking ring: 2 newly indicted SC men tied to Bloods-affiliated gang: report

    Alex Murdaugh's alleged drug trafficking ring in South Carolina involved two accused money launderers reportedly with ties to the Bloods-affiliated Walterboro Cowboys gang.

  • Plaintiff in 'Baby Shark' torture case dies Sunday at Oklahoma County jail

    An Oklahoma County jail detainee, who had accused county employees of torturing him with a loop of the "Baby Shark" song, died Sunday at the jail.

  • South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police

    Joseph Oberlies, 33, was arrested in South Carolina after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, taking a hammer to her TV and dumping her child's ashes in the trash.

  • The Agonizing 25-Year Hunt for Answers in Kristin Smart's Disappearance

    Kristin Smart, 19, left a party in the early hours of May 25, 1996, and never made it back to her dorm. Paul Flores, the man authorities say they suspected all along, is now on trial for her murder.