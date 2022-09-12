Parents in child welfare case seek $100,000 from Meridian for unlawful police treatment

The parents of a young Meridian child who was taken into custody by Meridian police in March say the Meridian Police Department defamed them.

Levi and Marissa Anderson, parents of a now 1-year-old baby, said in a claim filed with the city that their son was not at risk of “serious bodily harm” and thus was removed from his parents by police illegally.

Police took the child when the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare worried about the severely malnourished baby after he missed multiple doctor’s appointments.

The Andersons contend that a Facebook post from the Police Department on March 11 and news release on March 12 “included defamatory statements about the Andersons.”

The Idaho Statesman reported in March that Health and Welfare referred the child’s case to Meridian police after the Anderson’s baby had multiple doctor’s appointments where medical staff said he was “suffering from severe malnourishment.”

Meridian police said in a news release then that they were contacted and advised the child’s condition could lead to severe injury or even death if not treated. The police pulled the family over at a gas station and took the child.

The Andersons filed a tort claim Aug. 2 against the city, Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea, detectives, a sergeant and the police public information officer. The Andersons seek $100,000 from the city because of reputation loss, mental anguish, emotional distress and lost earnings.

A tort claim is a civil claim made against a state or local government for a wrongful or negligent act. A tort claim is a precursor to a lawsuit, but not all plaintiffs follow up unanswered claims by suing.

Meridian denied the tort claim, said Bill Nary, city attorney, in an email, and he added that the city doesn’t comment on pending claims.

