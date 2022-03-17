Parents clash at Louisiana school board meeting over nonbinary teacher. No action taken

In a regular scheduled Caddo Parish School Board meeting, parents met in opposition and support of a University Elementary School teacher, who identifies as nonbinary.

Action regarding Blaine Banghart was not on the agenda and was not addressed by the board.

Nevertheless, the public comment period devolved into arguments and yelling over the dress code and this educator.

Banghart is a music teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport who uses the term MX, as opposed to Mr. or Ms.

The teacher received pushback and support after posting a video on TikTok about their inability to be out at work.

The Caddo Parish School Board meeting was packed Tuesday afternoon, March 15, 2022 with those in defense and in protest of a nonbinary teacher.

Brandy Pou with UnMask our Kids Louisiana took to Facebook on Monday asking all parents to come out in opposition of Banghart at the Tuesday evening meeting.

The Shreveport Times reached out to Banghart, but they declined to comment.

As people entered the meeting chamber at 4 p.m. Tuesday, a clear divide was apparent. Individuals appeared to seat themselves in factions — to the left, brightly-dressed Banghart supporters and to the right, their opposition.

Before opening the floor to public comments, board President Tony Nations warned the audience that "derogatory statements" made toward board members or employees would not be tolerated.

Laura Statos, right, gets emotional with her daughter, Catelyn Statos, listening to a person speak to the Caddo Parish school board about a nonbinary teacher Tuesday afternoon, March 15, 2022 at the Caddo Parish School board meeting.

The dress code was the main point of contention.

Pou said, "Employees should be professional. We have never asked (for) Banghart to be fired."

Jane Taffy, who spoke during public comments, brought up dress code regulations that are found in the student handbook. She was one of several who mentioned the document.

Hannah Ross rebutted some of the comments about the educator, specifically addressing one man's statement.

Holly Allen speaks in defense of a nonbinary teacher in Caddo Parish School District to school board members Tuesday afternoon, March 15, 2022, at the Caddo Parish School board meeting.

"They made a comment about a Hustler Club member teaching pole dancing to students," Ross said. "Obviously, that is ridiculous and would be breaking the dress code, this teacher was not. The picture in question that circulated on the internet had this teacher fully covered in a cardigan, blouse and pants. There is nothing wrong with that. Moving on from that, they talked about the student handbook, keyword 'student.'"

By the middle of the public comment period, the room was full, and people from both sides were speaking out of turn while those at the podium addressed the board.

Keith Hanson, Chief Technology Officer for Shreveport spoke in support of Banghart. "I have never spoken here as a citizen or parent of a student, but I am here today because this is important to me, my family and, most importantly, to her," he said. "Let everyone see on public record that there are good people here ready to defend other good people from vile, bigoted hate."

