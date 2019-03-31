Parents in College Scandal Face Judge and Tough Plea Deals

(Bloomberg) -- They started their college tours years ago, wealthy parents towing their children to Stanford, Yale and other elite schools in pursuit of the best -- and most prestigious -- education money could buy.

Now they’re on the road again, this time appearing in federal court in Boston on Friday as the clock ticks down on plea bargains for their alleged role in the biggest college admissions scam the U.S. has ever prosecuted.

And it isn’t sweetheart deals the prosecutors are offering.

They’re taking a hard line during plea negotiations, seeking guilty pleas to felonies, lawyers involved in the case said. The government has given defendants only a few weeks to accept a plea or face indictment and possible additional charges, they said. On Friday it said in a filing that it’s preparing to charge others in the case.

“The government’s being very aggressive," said Patric Hooper, who is representing oncologist Greg Colburn and his wife, Amy. “My perception is they want a felony plea from all the parents. That’s what they wanted from us.”

‘In Shock’

The first wave of parents, 15 of them, began to appear at noon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Page Kelley, who set bail and addressed other preliminary issues.

“I’ve spoken to several of them. They are in shock,” said Justin Paperny, a former stockbroker who was jailed for securities violations and now coaches white-collar defendants on handling life in prison.

Parents are already discovering they don’t have control over the courtroom. In court, the judge ordered them not to talk to their own spouses and children about the case. Bill McGlashan, a former top executive at TPG who was fired after he was charged, was told he can’t travel to Mexico on a family vacation.

Among the parents was Arizona real estate developer Robert Flaxman, who was caught on tape acknowledging Singer’s remark that “our books show there was a $250,000 payment for [your son’s] side door into USD” through a University of San Diego coach, prosecutors said. The “side door” was Singer’s term for bribing test administrators to fix scores and coaches to put applicants on recruitment lists, whatever their athletic prowess.

All told, prosecutors say, 33 parents showered $25 million on exam administrators, a surrogate test taker and a corrupt university sports coaches to get their kids into Yale, Georgetown, Stanford and other exclusive schools. Their conduit was college counselor William Rick Singer, who pleaded guilty to racketeering and then secretly recorded discussions with parents. None of the colleges or students were charged.

Playing Hardball

In a sign of prosecutors’ aggressiveness, a grand jury on Tuesday indicted the Colburns for conspiracy to commit both fraud and money laundering, after they balked at a felony plea deal that could have cost Colburn his physician’s license, Hooper said. The money-laundering conspiracy charge could add months to a prison sentence if the Colburns are convicted.

Prosecutors claim they transferred $24,000 in stock to a foundation run by Singer to bribe the test proctor who allegedly corrected their son’s answers on the SAT. Other parents are accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to sports coaches to get their kids coveted spots as recruited athletes, sometimes when they scarcely played the sport.

Hooper said prosecutors offered the Colburns the prospect of little or no prison time if they pleaded guilty to a felony and says he will now seek a separate trial for the couple. “They’re playing hardball,” he said.

A group appearing at 2 p.m. included McGlashan, caught on an FBI wiretap planning, prosecutors say, to cheat his son’s way into the University of Southern California. At 4 p.m. a third wave appeared, with venture capitalist Robert Zangrillo among them.

Paperny, the consultant to accused white-collar criminals, said his first question to parents has been what they wanted of him.

“Their answer is, ‘I don’t want to go to prison. I can’t do it,’” said Paperny, who was once a broker at banks before he was sentenced to 18 months for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Some parents are planning to fight.

“Your honor, it’s not a strong case,” said Brian Kelly, an attorney for Gamal Abdelaziz, chief executive of Legacy Hospitality Group and a former executive at Wynn Resorts Ltd. “It’s a one-witness case, a witness named Singer who is deeply compromised and has already committed obstruction of justice.”