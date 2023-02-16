Parents concerned after intruder hides in school for 2 hours at local district

Concerns are up after someone who was not a student found their way inside a local school and stayed there for hours.

“We heard that there was an intruder and he was there for two hours,” said Lindsay Leininger, a parent.

A letter from the Burgettstown superintendent sent a letter to parents on Tuesday, the day after a school board meeting and nearly a month after the incident.

It says a Burgettstown student brought a student from a different district to school and that that person hid in the bathroom.

Some parents are saying when it comes to the safety and security of their kids in school, they feel the Burgettstown school district is not doing enough.

“School should have been put on lockdown as soon as they heard there was an intruder.

Doesn’t matter the age, sex, size - it doesn’t matter,” said one parent during Monday night’s school board meeting. “It was an intruder it should have been handled differently.”

The superintendent said the intruder took off running and was chased by a school police officer, but got away. He was caught by local police shortly after and was charged with trespassing. He also said he did not feel there was a threat so he did not think a lockdown or communication with parents was necessary.

Parents want more communication in the future.

“Everybody is frustrated that they’re playing a reactive game,” said a parent.

Channel 11 reached out to the superintendent for more details but has not heard back.

