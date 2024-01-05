Parents concerned over rejection of federal dollars

Jan. 4—Ava Goddard introduces herself with a handshake and a direct, "I'm Ava Goddard."

It's something her parents Chris and Rachel weren't sure the fourth-grade student would be able to do when they first enrolled her in the school system's Baby Birds program, a preschool for students with disabilities.

"She wasn't talking. She wasn't potty trained," said Rachel.

Ava needed a liver transplant in 2017 and returned to the school system after that to continue early intervention special education services.

Ava has autism. She needs support from teachers, teaching assistants, therapists, and others in her school, Stone Elementary.

But she's making great strides.

When she started talking, thanks to support from speech therapists, Rachel said, "I cried happy tears because she was able to help Ava communicate. We went from never knowing if Ava would talk to now, she's involved in her own IEP (individual education plan) meetings."

Ava is also moving into more inclusion classrooms outside 80% of the time with the new semester.

As Tennessee lawmakers evaluate how rejecting $1.1 billion annually in education funding might impact students across the state, the Goddards are concerned about Ava, her classmates, and the school personnel they depend on.

"Without special education and the protections that come from that, we wouldn't have had a voice," Rachel said.

No one can say at this time how rejecting federal funding would impact schools, from the school lunch program to special education services to services for rural schools and after school programs. The state appointed a review committee in the fall to begin study of regulations tied to federal funding.

Federal funding provides

additional personnel, equipment

Cumberland County received $9.7 million in total federal funding in 2018, about 15% of its revenues. Much of that, 45%, went to the school nutrition program. Federal funding added $1,393 per student in funding that school year. This program is estimated to receive about $6.8 million in federal funding this year.

The rest of the federal funds went to instructional programs, earmarked for students with special needs, career and technical education or overall enhancement of the education program at qualifying schools.

Title I, which includes all nine elementary schools and the Phoenix School, is targeted to schools where 40% or more students fall below the federal poverty rate. This grant is tied to each school's needs assessment.

"They hire personnel. Some have instructional facilitators or interventionists," Federal Programs Director Justin Whittenbarger said. "Some will buy equipment."

This program has 29 teaching assistants working in classrooms with students. It also pays for certified interventionists to help students who are struggling in specific areas.

"We have a significant number of employees that are funded via federal funds," Whittenbarger said. "Every single one of those employees are working with students, especially in our Title I schools. When you look at those, they are interacting with students on a daily basis."

Title 2 is targeted toward teacher and administrator effectiveness. This pays the salary and benefits of instructional coaches who assist teachers with technology or teaching math or implementing new curriculum in English and language arts.

"We're doing some good things with this," Whittenbarger said, ticking off a list of local efforts using the funding: stipends for teachers mentoring first-year educators, reimbursing teacher assistants for test fees, and paying tuition costs for teachers seeking licensure in a hard-to-staff position.

"We're not paying for degrees, just for them to get the licensure requirements," Whittenbarger said.

None of these programs include COVID-19 relief funding, which ends with this academic year.

Whittenbarger's department is fully funded from federal grants, using 13% of the total grant amount for administration purposes.

The special education department received $1.7 million in federal funding this school year to support education for students with disabilities. This funding pays for teaching assistants, a diagnostician, a behavior support specialist and a compliance coordinator.

"Our federal budget is all about what we can do for kids to make our program better," said Marlene Holton, supervisor of special education for Cumberland County.

It also provides equipment and instructional supplies for special education classroom.

"We're able to buy things our kids need," Holton said.

That includes an electric changing table for Martin Elementary and at Cumberland County High School.

"For me, it's not really about the strings," Holton said of federal funding. "But what I am able to give the kids in Cumberland County with the funds that are provided. And, if that money was not provided, could I offer the same support for students?"

Strings attached?

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said taking federal funding often comes with additional requirements.

"The federal Department of Education gives our department of education rules and tells the department to adopt the rules or they're going to pull funding," Sexton told the Chronicle in a phone interview Dec. 11.

Sexton said the legislative study group is looking to see what those rules are.

"This is first and foremost about let's see ... the lay of the land," Sexton said.

That can include rules for special education, how the state tracks school accountability or rules against discrimination.

However, academic standards — the skills students are expected to learn in each grade and each subject — are adopted at the state level. Local education associations also choose their curriculum — textbooks and teaching materials — that have been screened by the Tennessee Department of Education for alignment with state standards.

Federal funding, particularly in special education, can be complicated. Holton said there are numerous reports she has to submit to the state — but some of that reporting is for state requirements and some for federal requirements.

"I don't know what would change from the state if federal money was not given," she said.

But, she's also not sure those requirements would go away if federal funding stopped.

"IDEA and the federal guidelines — even if the money was taken away, laws and civil rights have been fought for for a long time for our students with disabilities," she said. "I don't know if taking the federal funding changes those regulations."

Neither is the state. Sexton said the panel uncovered a web of laws, rules and regulations that will slow any effort to reject federal funding.

Sexton said the group also wants to look at potential ways to better use the federal funding. He cited waste in the federal school lunch program, about $400 million in 2019.

"On the low end, they believe there's about 20% waste," Sexton said. "I took that to mean 20% of food is having to be thrown away ... Can we become more efficient? Do we need to ask for some type of waiver? That's a lot of money that's not being used, unfortunately."

Sexton said the state can adopt its own rules for assisting students with disabilities, school meal programs and more.

"It's a long road to take a look," Sexton said. "Before you dig into the situation and realize how complex and how it is webbed throughout state rules to make it look like it's the state when it's the federal government."

The panel is to make a report at the first of the year as legislators return to Nashville for the legislative session.

"But they very well may just ask for more time," Sexton said. "Which is fine."

He said he does not anticipate legislation in the upcoming session.

"I think it's going to take a while with government operations looking at the rules and restrictions," Sexton said.

Missing voices

The Goddards are concerned that the panel hasn't heard from parents like them, who have a child who depends on the services federal funding enables.

Chalkbeat Tennessee, a nonprofit news organization focused on education issues, reported in November the panel heard from representatives of out-of-state conservative organizations: the Center for Practical Federalism and the James Madison Institute. Both organizations promote limited federal government.

State Sen. John Lundberg, R-Bristol, told the news outlet he would not hear from parents or education advocacy groups because the focus of the hearings is on the efficiency of the programs and the requirements tied to federal funding.

"Our charge is not to look at eliminating programs or adding programs," Lundberg said. "It's about, if we say we don't need the federal government to provide X program, can we as a state do it more efficiently and serve this student population more effectively?"

A funding question

Tennessee has enjoyed good economic times in recent years. It's rainy day fund is estimated at more than $2 billion.

But budget surpluses have been slowing. The Sycamore Institute reports the state fell about $330 million short of revenue expectations in fiscal year 2023, and revenue lagged about $50 million short of projections in the first two months of the 2024 fiscal year, which began in July.

However, the state has an estimated $2.2 billion in recurring revenues beginning in fiscal year 2025 that could cover the federal money.

Rachel Goddard questions why the state wouldn't use that to further support education or fill in for the loss of COVID-19 funding that has supported tutors and interventionists to address learning loss in schools. Cumberland County estimates it would need about $1.2 million to continue employment for those positions and $110,000 for software schools use to track student progress toward academic standards.

"Put it toward the schools," she said of any additional funding the state has said would be available. "Give the schools exactly what they need and you'll see the best schools."

Chris Goddard questions what would happen if the state didn't fill that funding gap.

"Cumberland County received $9 million in federal funding," he said. "Taking that away — that's a hurt in this community."

Sexton said Tennessee has made significant investments in education, increasing annual funding by $3.6 billion over the past 13 years, with a total investment of more than $30 billion since 2011.

That's moved the needle a bit on the state's education ranking, he said, taking Tennessee from 48th in the nation to between 42 and 38.

"We've improved a little bit, but not dramatically," Sexton said. "The question is, is that the level of improvement you would expect with an investment of $30 billion over 13 years? What's the hold up?"

While Sexton said the issue of federal funding will require more study and investigation, the Tennessee General Assembly is expected to take up an expanded school voucher program this legislative session.

Gov. Bill Lee has proposed a voucher program that would give up to 20,000 students a $7,000 voucher to attend a private school or umbrella home school program.

Funding is to come from outside the state's current school funding.

Sexton told a Memphis television station, "Every kid, regardless of where they live, regardless of their income level, regardless of anything else, at this point, will have the opportunity for their parents to make the best decision for their child."

The Goddards worry about a move toward private schools, which do not have to accept all students, including students with disabilities.

"It's cherry-picking," Rachel said. "If your child is functioning, they're going to do great. But if your child has special education needs, medical issues, behavioral concerns, mental health issues — they don't have to accept your child."

Sexton said there is no official legislative language for the proposal at this time, and there is continuing debate about allowing students who have never been enrolled in public schools to receive a state voucher.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.