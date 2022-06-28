Parents who conspired to pay $600,000 to help their daughters get into elite colleges are sentenced

A husband and wife who got wrapped up in the federal “Varsity Blues” investigation were sentenced in Boston on Tuesday for their role in conspiring to get their daughters into elite colleges through bribery and fraud.

Bruce Isackson, 65, and Davina Isackson, 58, of Hillsborough, California were each sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Patti B. Saris to time served, which amounted to one day in prison, one year of probation, and 250 hours of community service.

Bruce Isackson was also ordered to pay a fine of $7,500 and Davina Isackson was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.

The Isacksons pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and then cooperated with the government’s investigation.

The feds say the couple conspired with William “Rick” Singer and others, including university athletic coaches and administrators as well as standardized test administrators, to secure their daughter’s admission to USC as a crew athlete and another daughter’s admission to UCLA as a soccer player.

