Parents of Courtney Clenney, OnlyFans model charged with murdering BF, arrested for alleged evidence tampering

The parents of Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans and Instagram model charged with murdering her boyfriend, have been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in the ongoing case.

Clenney’s father Kim and mother Deborah were arrested at their home in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, according to TMZ. The arrest was made based on a warrant out of Miami, and the couple are now facing unspecified felony charges.

Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing Christian Obumseli, 27, during a fight at the couple’s Miami apartment in April 2022. She was arrested several months later in Hawaii, where she had entered rehab, and charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

She has claimed she was fighting back against Obumseli’s abuse.

Investigators later learned the Clenney and Obumseli frequently fought and at least one person interviewed doubted Clenney’s claims of self-defense. A cellphone video released earlier this month by attorneys representing Obumseli’s family shows the couple yelling and screaming at each other, and a “not sober” Clenney slapping Obumseli numerous times.

Multiple audio recordings of other arguments were recorded on Obumseli’s phone as well, including Clenney calling him the n-word and cursing him out. Security footage from the elevator at their Miami building also captured Clenney pushing and punching Obumseli.

According to TMZ, Kim Clenney was clearing out the Miami apartment after Obumseli’s death and found a laptop belonging to him that had not been taken as evidence. Courtney Clenney offered him the password but nothing was found on the device before he notified her attorney and handed it over to the defense.

The husband and wife are purportedly still in custody and set to appear in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing.