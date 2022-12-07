Parents of deceased newborn in Fort Dodge arrested for murder

Police in Fort Dodge have arrested the parents in the death and disappearance of their newborn baby.

Brandon D. Thoma, 31, and Taylor K. Blaha, 24, both of Fort Dodge, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. Thoma has also been charged with abuse of a corpse. Thoma and Blaha are currently being held on bond for $1,050,000 and $1,000,000, respectively.

Authorities were notified of the baby's birth by a call to the Webster County Telecommunications Center on Nov. 22 at approximately 2:48 p.m., according to an earlier release. Police were informed that the baby was deceased and its body had been moved from its birthplace to a different location, the release stated.

As of Dec. 7, the body of the newborn has yet to be found. Crime Stoppers has increased its reward to $1,500 for anyone that provides information that leads investigators to the body.

"We have not located the newborn, but that does not mean we won't continue to keep trying to," said Capt. Dennis Quinn of the Fort Dodge Police Department.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Fort Dodge police charge parents of dead newborn with murder