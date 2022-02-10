Parents demand justice after alleged sexual misconduct by Righetti High School employees

Angry parents and community members demanded justice, firings and more after at least two staff members at Righetti High School in Orcutt were placed on administrative leave because of alleged misconduct.

The day after the Jan. 31 incident, district spokesman Kenny Klein confirmed that the employees, whose names and job titles weren’t released, had been placed on leave pending further investigation.

Superintendent Antonio Garcia provided an update, minus details, on Tuesday night as parents protested outside the office.

“The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is nearing the end of the investigative process regarding two staff members who were placed on administrative leave for alleged misconduct at Righetti High School,” Garcia said Tuesday night. “This internal investigation began immediately when the district received notice of these allegations, and has included extensive interviews and consultation with legal counsel and law enforcement.”

Counseling resources are available to any student needing support, he added.

“While we are unable to share additional information related to this confidential personnel investigation, be assured that our priority is the safety, security and well-being of our students,” Garcia said.

The morning after the Jan. 31 incident, the district released a statement confirming an investigation into the alleged misconduct involving two staff members, but the situation continues to fuel anger among some in the community.

Alleged details of the misconduct and speculation have been shared and dissected on social media in the past week.

The alleged misconduct reportedly involved sexual activity between two adult men — an administrator and a coach — in an on-campus office.

Protesters gather outside the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District office on Tuesday evening.

Names of those involved have not been released by the district, and Noozhawk has chosen to withhold them pending official confirmation.

Both varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders allegedly witnessed the incident, which was visible through office windows, with some of the students recording them.

Story continues

The incident occurred after the normal school day, but during the evening when the campus is busy with extracurricular sports and other school-related activities.

The high school district board held its monthly meeting Tuesday night, attracting a demonstration involving about 15 people. They stood on the corner of Skyway Drive in front of the district office with signs displaying various messages, some of which identified the administractor reportedly involved in the incident.

“We just don’t want the district to ignore it or sweep it under the rug,” cheerleader mom Candace Robertson said.

She lamented what she called a lack of urgency at investigating the situation.

“I feel like it’s not being handled as seriously as it could be and should be,” she said.

Several cheerleaders have been interviewed, but Robertson was upset that sheriff’s deputies initially were excluded from the interviews.

It’s also not clear if students were interviewed without parents’ present, but Robertson said she was included after demanding to be present.

Parents have called for the men involved to be fired, seeking harsh punishment, including prohibiting the administrator from resigning and receiving his pension, stripping him of his state-issued credential, apologizing to the girls and taking responsibility for the misconduct. Some also have spoken about wanting criminal charges.

“I am disgusted, I am saddened. I am angered, ...” one parent told the board. “Not only is this a criminal offense — sex in public — but this is also damaging to the girls’ mental and emotional health.”

Parents said cheerleaders have been harassed by other students and staff since the incident.

“Because of two men’s selfish acts, a lot of young girls are now hurting, feeling unsafe, confused and sexually traumatized,” the mother said, adding that she was “asking for justice.”

Another cheerleader’s mom called the men’s conduct “reckless, lewd and immoral.”

“This event will forever affect the reputation of Righetti,” she said. “It erodes confidence and trust in our schools. These cheerleaders will never unsee or forget. It damages their psyche, chips away at their soul and violates the sanctity of their childhood. And they were victimized at school.”

Parents also have contacted Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham about specifically making sexual activity on school property a crime.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.