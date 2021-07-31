Parents of Detroit girl charged after child shoots herself

Jul. 31—Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Friday that she has charged the parents of a 4-year-old Detroit girl who shot herself with a gun she found in the family's east side home.

Jesse Briggs, 21, and Shamira Houston, 21, both of Detroit, are charged in the shooting which occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Chene Street in Detroit.

The child allegedly picked up an unsecured handgun in the home and shot herself in the right hip. The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment following the shooting.

Jesse Briggs is charged with one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of felony firearm. Shamira Houston is charged with one count of tampering with evidence.

Both are expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court, prosecutors said.