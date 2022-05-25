Parents give DNA samples to help police identify victims of Texas elementary school shooting

TheStreet.com
Royal Caribbean has a major asset in its Perfect Day at CocoCay private island. Since the island's 2019 revamp, it has a dock that can accommodate two ships of any class, multiple beaches, the largest pool in the Caribbean, multiple dining venues, an added-fee water park, kids play areas, extra-cost zip lines, sports courts, and a near-endless amount of picturesque scenery. CocoCay gives Royal Caribbean a private destination that its rivals Carnival Cruise Lines , Norwegian Cruise Line , and even Walt Disney can't rival.