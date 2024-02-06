Parents, drivers concerned about Tampa intersection after school bus crash Monday morning
Tampa Police said one child was injured when an SUV slammed into a school bus Monday morning. The accident sparked concerns from parents and drivers about an intersection they say has been a problem. According to TPD, the SUV hit the school bus a little after 7 a.m. Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Rome Avenue and W. Columbus Drive. Video from Action Air One showed the SUV hit the bus on the left side at the intersection.