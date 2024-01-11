Parents, educators express concerns over Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed school voucher expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Tennessee organizations asked lawmakers to say “no” to Gov. Bill Lee’s Voucher Program, and instead invest the money into public schools.

“As an educator of 39 years, I am glad to hear people say that public schools are not failures. What is failing public schools is the lack of financing,” said Dewayne Emert during a virtual town hall.

The organization Tennessee for All, along with other advocacy groups across the state, held a virtual town hall to voice their concerns going into the new year. The majority of their concerns centered on what the governor’s School Voucher Program would mean if passed.

“We’re holding our public schools accountable to this narrative to show that they are failing, and then to funnel students who are in public schools into private schools through vouchers, and it just…it’s just a scam,” argued Katja Krieger during the town hall.

The town hall comes the same week as lawmakers convened again for a new legislative session. Education is one of the issues at the forefront.

“It leaves the door open for very little oversight of how private schools are created and run, so I would anticipate that if this law were to pass, you would see a lot of ‘private schools’ pop up around the state looking to take advantage of this new big pot of money,” said Dustin Park.

Right now, vouchers are available in three counties: Shelby Davidson, and Hamilton. However, Lee wants to take the program statewide.

“Most people think parents know what’s best for their kids; that’s the foundation and the basis for this approach. We also know that the vast number of our kids are going to be educated in our public school system, [so] we have to create a plan that provides choice for parents, but provides strengthening for our public school system. We know this is not an either-or proposal; it’s both and all boats rise when we invest in education as a whole,” Lee said.

The program would give Tennessee families $7,000 to attend a private school, using state tax dollars from the General Fund.

While there is opposition to the vouchers, others argue it’s an opportunity for some students who otherwise may not have it.

“There was one mother who came to me who was in tears; she said she was praying for years to send her kid to a school that could better fit their needs, but they could never afford it,” said Jeremy Hayes who works for the RePublic Charter School in Davidson County.

The current voucher program in Nashville, Memphis, and Chattanooga is headed back to court.

A lawsuit from parents and taxpayers claims the law illegally targeted Nashville and Memphis by pulling money from public schools. A court previously threw the case out, arguing the people who sued didn’t have the standing to do so.

On Wednesday, a State Appeals Court ruled differently, which means opposition to the program can move forward. The case could be in jeopardy, though, if the governor’s expanded proposal passes.

