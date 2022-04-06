Parents enter plea after accusations of locking up food, keeping children under surveillance

Channel 11 was there when Nevin and Leann Lawson walked into court with their attorney. The Lawsons were accused of locking food up and keeping constant watch of their children on 19 surveillance cameras inside their Allegheny Township house.

The couple was charged with three counts of felony child endangerment after their kids made a ChildLine report about the conditions inside of their home, claiming they didn’t feel safe and locks were on cabinets, freezers and bathrooms.

The Lawsons tentatively reached a plea deal with prosecutors. The felony charges will be dropped; in exchange, Leann Lawson will have a clean record upon completion of the accelerated rehabilitation program and Nevin Lawson would plead guilty to a single misdemeanor child endangerment charge.

Their attorney said the Lawsons are hoping to work toward getting their kids back to their home.

The plea deal still has to be accepted by the judge.

TRENDING NOW:

Free drive-in movie nights in Allegheny County this spring Report: White House to extend pause on student loan repayments through Aug. 31 At least 1 person killed in crash involving tri-axle; part of Route 8 shut down in Butler County VIDEO: Man accused of assaulting security officers at Pittsburgh Public Schools building DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts